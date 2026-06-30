Sounders FC and Reign FC Expand Seattle Soccer Celebration Powered by Lenovo with Additional FIFA World Cup 2026© Round of 32 Watch Parties

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - As Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo continues to welcome tens of thousands of fans daily from across the world during FIFA World Cup 2026™, Sounders FC, Reign FC, RAVE Foundation and Friends of Waterfront Park today announced additional Round of 32 watch parties, expanding opportunities for fans to gather and watch the United States and Mexico in their Round of 32 matches.

Following strong demand, the USMNT's Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1 has been added to the free public programming at Pier 62, with the premium watch experience on the floating barge already sold out. Additionally, Mexico's Round of 32 match on Tuesday, June 30 is now also available as a free public viewing at Pier 62, complementing the sold-out premium barge experience.

In addition, one more RAVE 52 Free Play Days activation has been added on Monday, July 6 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. PT. These free events on the barge woven throughout the tournament that reinforce the commitment of Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC and RAVE Foundation to expanding access to the beautiful game.

From the tournament's opening day on June 11 through June 21, 451,172 total visits from 400,892 unique visitors were recorded, as fans around the world embraced both free, accessible programming and premium experiences to celebrate the global game in the heart of Seattle. The newly announced events further Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation's commitment to making Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo a welcoming gathering place for supporters of all FIFA World Cup 2026™ nations.

Updated Knockout Stage programming is listed below. Please note that specific times indicate when doors open for each event, not kickoff time. The Pier does not operate on a match-by-match basis, and is open throughout the day, usually through multiple matches, once gates open. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the Pier as admission is based first-come, first-served based on fan's arrival to the Pier. The Barge does operate on a match-by-match basis, with gates opening an hour before kickoff time.

Tuesday, June 30

1:00 p.m. PT - France vs. Sweden - Floating Barge (Premium Ticket Required)

5:00 p.m. PT - Mexico vs. Ecuador - Floating Barge (Sold Out)

NEW: 1:00 p.m. PT - 8:00 p.m. PT - Round of 32 (Includes MEX vs. ECU) - Pier 62 (FREE - Registration Required)

Wednesday, July 1

8:00 a.m. PT - 7:00 p.m. PT - Round of 32 (Including USA vs. BIH) - Pier 62 (FREE - Registration Required)

12:00 p.m. PT - Belgium vs. Senegal - Floating Barge (Premium Ticket Required)

NEW: 4:00 p.m. PT - United States vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina - Floating Barge (Sold Out)

Thursday, July 2

3:00 p.m. PT - Portugal vs. Croatia - Floating Barge (Premium Ticket Required)

Friday, July 3

10:00 a.m. PT - Australia vs. Egypt - Floating Barge (Premium Ticket Required)

5:30 p.m. PT - Columbia vs. Ghana - Floating Barge (Premium Ticket Required)

Saturday, July 4

1:00 p.m. PT - TBD Round of 16 - Floating Barge (Premium Ticket Required)

Sunday, July 5

12:00 p.m. PT - TBD Round of 16 - Floating Barge (Premium Ticket Required)

Monday, July 6

9:00 a.m. PT - 11:00 a.m. PT - RAVE 52 Free Play Days - Floating Barge (FREE - Redeem Tickets)

11:00 a.m. PT - 8:00 p.m. PT - TBD Round of 16 - Pier 62 (FREE - Registration Required)

4:00 p.m. PT - TBD Round of 16 - Floating Barge (Premium Ticket Required)

The additions build upon Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo, the first-of-its-kind floating soccer and cultural destination anchored on Elliott Bay throughout FIFA World Cup 2026™. While programming at Pier 62 is free, registration is required and does not guarantee admission. Entry is first come, first served based on fans' arrival at the Pier.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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