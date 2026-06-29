New York City FC Acquires Forward Bénie Traoré from FC Basel 1893 as a Designated Player

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that it has acquired Forward Bénie Traoré as a Designated Player from Swiss side FC Basel 1893 on a contract through the 2029/2030 season with an option for 2030/2031.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international will join the Club upon receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

The Forward joins New York City FC as the 11th Designated Player in Club history, after having gained experience across the Swiss Super League, Swiss Cup, and UEFA Europa League with FC Basel. In two seasons with the Club, Traoré made 80 appearances across all competitions, registering 25 goals and 15 assists.

The Forward enjoyed a standout 2024/2025 season with FC Basel, helping lead the Club to its 21st Swiss Super League Championship. Throughout League play, the Bouaké native scored 13 goals and finished as the Club's second-highest scorer in the competition. During that same season, Traoré scored a goal in FC Basel's Swiss Cup Semifinal win and started in the Swiss Cup Final, helping the Bebbi secure their 14th Swiss Cup title.

"We are excited to welcome Bénie to New York City FC," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "Bénie brings pace, versatility, and a proven track record of getting on the score sheet. In addition to what he contributes on the field, Bénie will also add to our locker room and team culture through his infectious personality and team-first mentality."

Prior to joining FC Basel, Traoré gained experience at various clubs across Ivory Coast, Sweden, England, and France where he scored 25 goals and tallied 10 assists in 82 appearances. The Forward began his career in his home country, developing within the Academy and First Team at ASEC Mimosas, before joining Swedish side BK Häcken, competing in the Allsvenskan and Svenska Cupen. Traoré then moved to Sheffield United, featuring in the Premier League and EFL Cup, before spending time on loan with FC Nantes in France, appearing in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

During the 2022/2023 season with Swedish side BK Häcken, Traoré played an important role in the Club's winning campaign in the Svenska Cupen. The Forward started five of the Club's six matches in the competition, recording three goals and three assists, including two assists in BK Häcken's Semifinal victory en route to the Final.

"I'm excited to join New York City FC and begin this next chapter of my career," said Forward Bénie Traoré. "The style of play, the ambition of the Club, and the belief shown in me made this the right opportunity. I'm looking forward to getting to work, helping the team achieve its goals, and competing for trophies."

At the International level, the Forward has made seven appearances and provided two assists for the Ivory Coast Men's National Team. Traoré featured in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying wins over Zambia and Sierra Leone in 2024 and also appeared in friendlies against South Korea and Scotland in 2026. Traoré was named into the Elephants preliminary roster ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Everyone at the Club welcomes Bénie to New York City.

Transaction: New York City FC acquires Forward Bénie Traoré from FC Basel 1893 as a Designated Player on a contract through the 2029/2030 season with an option for 2030/2031.

Name: Bénie Traoré

Date of Birth: November 30, 2002

Birthplace: Bouaké, Ivory Coast

Position: Forward

Height: 5' 8"

Weight: 150 lbs

Age: 23

Last Club: FC Basel 1893







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