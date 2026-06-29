Inter Miami CF Academy U-16s and U-14s Crowned Champions at MICFootball Punta Cana

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF Academy capped off an unforgettable week in the Dominican Republic, with both the U-16 and U-14 teams being crowned champions at the 2026 MICFootball Punta Cana tournament, one of the premier international youth competitions in the region.

The historic achievement marked the first time a club has won two different age-group titles in the same edition of the tournament.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-16s

The U-16s enjoyed a flawless group stage, opening their campaign with victories over Puerto Rican sides Santa Fe FC (2-1) and Academia Fútbol Total (7-0), before closing the group with an emphatic 8-0 win over Villarreal CF's academy from Mexico.

Inter Miami continued its impressive run in the knockout rounds with a 2-0 victory over Fútbol Lab in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Academy battled Brazilian side Grêmio to a 1-1 draw before advancing via penalty shootout.

The championship match pitted Inter Miami against Spain's Atlético de Madrid. Following another tightly contested 1-1 draw, the Herons once again prevailed in the penalty shootout to lift the U-16 title.

Goalkeeper Levi Williams played a pivotal role in the team's championship run. Recently named to the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game roster, Williams saved three penalties during the semifinal shootout before making the decisive save in the final to help secure the title.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s

Inter Miami's U-14s were equally dominant throughout the tournament. The side swept through the group stage with victories over Puerto Rico's Guayama FC (10-0), GOT FC (3-1), and Elite Football Academy (5-0).

The Academy opened the knockout rounds with an 8-0 victory over Barça Academy in the Round of 16 before edging Venados Yucatán 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Inter Miami then earned a convincing 4-1 semifinal win over Cibao FC to book its place in the championship match.

In the final, the U-14s produced another outstanding performance, defeating familiar opponent GOT FC 3-0 to complete an unbeaten tournament and claim the division title.

Inter Miami CF Academy's success in Punta Cana reflects the continued growth of the Club's player development pathway and its commitment to competing against top international opposition. By capturing both the U-16 and U-14 championships, the Academy made history as the first club ever to win two separate divisions at the same edition of the MICFootball Punta Cana tournament.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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