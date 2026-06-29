Grammy-Winning Star Carín León Makes History with First-Ever Concert and First-Ever Sold-Out Show at Nu Stadium

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







History was made last night as Grammy-winning star Carín León headlined the first-ever concert at Nu Stadium, the world-class venue in the heart of Miami and home of Inter Miami CF. The landmark performance also became the first-ever sold-out concert in the stadium's history, drawing more than 24,000 fans and officially launching a new era of premier live entertainment in Miami. The milestone event also served as the inaugural concert presented by Heron Sports & Entertainment, Inter Miami CF's entertainment platform dedicated to arranging, promoting, and producing premier live events at Nu Stadium and beyond.

As the sun set over Miami, thousands of fans packed Nu Stadium for an unforgettable evening celebrating one of Latin music's biggest stars. Bringing his acclaimed "De Sonora Para El Mundo" tour to South Florida, Carín transformed the stadium into an immersive celebration of Música Mexicana, delivering a spectacular production and a setlist filled with the songs that have defined his career, with fans singing along from start to finish.

The historic night featured several unforgettable moments, including surprise appearances by beloved Colombian superstars Juanes and Silvestre Dangond. Juanes joined Carín for the live debut of their collaboration "Carranga" before performing his iconic hit "La Camisa Negra," while Silvestre Dangond joined Carín on stage for "Cosas Sencillas."

One of the evening's most emotional moments came when Carín dedicated a song to the people of Venezuela, expressing solidarity with those facing difficult circumstances. He also shared a QR code on the giant screens inviting fans to scan and donate to humanitarian relief efforts affected by the earthquake, earning a heartfelt ovation from the crowd and underscoring music's power to inspire unity and meaningful action.

Against the backdrop of a perfect Miami night, the concert showcased not only one of Latin music's most celebrated artists at the height of his career, but also the versatility of Nu Stadium as a world-class destination perfectly designed to host unforgettable experiences both on and off the pitch.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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