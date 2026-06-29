Portland Timbers Celebrate 15 Years of Stand Together Week with Community Service Projects Across the Region July 6-10

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will team up with local partners for the 15th annual Stand Together Week, which will take place July 6-10. The comprehensive, week-long community initiative supports nonprofit projects and creates volunteer opportunities across the Portland metropolitan area.

Each year, the City of Portland officially proclaims the week as Portland Timbers Stand Together Week. During the annual event, fans are invited to volunteer alongside Timber Joey, Timbers, Timbers2, Academy players and club staff at a variety of local service projects throughout the region.

With the help of partners adidas, Bank of America, City of Roses Disposal & Recycling (COR), Coca-Cola, NW Natural, Pacific Office Automation, Providence, Safeway, Stumptown, Tillamook, Toyota, and Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District, over 30 volunteer projects benefiting organizations focused on youth, families, education, wellness, and the environment will be offered across the Portland metro area.

Since 2012, Stand Together Week has mobilized more than 8,300 volunteers who have contributed over 26,000 hours of service through more than 375 community projects benefiting children, families, and communities throughout the region. Volunteer efforts have supported organizations including Harper's Playground, Habitat for Humanity, Sunshine Division, Meals on Wheels, Adelante Mujeres, Trillium Family Services, SOLV and many others dedicated to strengthening the communities they serve.

Stand Together, the Timbers' community outreach platform, represents the relationship between the club, fans, corporate partners, and community members and signifies the strong commitment the club has to supporting and standing by the community both on and off the field. The mission of Stand Together is to harness the power of sport to uplift the lives of children and families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington through purposeful programs, strategic partnerships, volunteerism, and philanthropic giving.

Additional information on Stand Together Week projects can be found here. A complete schedule of activities and events is listed below.

2026 Stand Together Week Schedule (subject to change):

Date Organization Project Description

Mon., July 6 Harper's Playground Volunteers will support the maintenance and beautification of an inclusive community playground through landscaping and grounds improvement projects.

Project 48 Volunteers will assemble essential care kits and clothing packages for youth entering foster care.

p:ear Volunteers will be supporting youth experiencing homelessness through meal preparation, donation management, and facility organization

Ronald McDonald House Volunteers will be serving meals for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their children receive medical care.

Tues., July 7 Ronald McDonald House Volunteers will be serving meals for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their children receive medical care.

Urban Gleaners Volunteers will harvest fresh produce to help increase access to healthy food throughout the community.

Kindness Farm Volunteers will support food forest and garden projects that promote sustainability and community food access.

Beaverton Clothing Closet Volunteers will organize clothing donations that help students access essential school attire and resources.

Schoolhouse Supplies Volunteers will sort and prepare donated school supplies and clothing for educators and students across the region.

Children's Book Bank Volunteers will prepare books for distribution to children, helping foster literacy and a love of reading.

Feed the Mass Volunteers will be preparing snacks and assembling back-to-school resource bags for local youth and families.

Wed., July 8 Meals on Wheels Volunteers will support older adults through meal services and opportunities for social connection.

Children's Book Bank Volunteers will prepare books for distribution to children, helping foster literacy and a love of reading.

Everybody Athletics Volunteers will help create inclusive recreational opportunities for athletes with disabilities through fitness and sports programming.

Adelante Mujeres Volunteers will be supporting community engagement through Farmers Market operations and outreach activities.

Thurs., July 9 Trillium Family Services Volunteers will help restore and maintain a community garden that supports wellness and therapeutic programming.

THPRD: Bethany Lake Volunteers will help enhance local natural spaces through pollinator habitat restoration and environmental stewardship activities.

Beaverton Clothing Closet Volunteers will organize clothing donations that help students access essential school attire and resources.

Habitat for Humanity - Portland Volunteers will support affordable housing initiatives through donation center operations and facility improvement projects.

Habitat for Humanity - Beaverton Volunteers will organize donated goods and support operations that help fund affordable housing programs.

SOLVE Volunteers will help clean public spaces through litter removal and environmental stewardship efforts.

Fri., July 10 Urban Gleaners Volunteers will harvest fresh produce to help increase access to healthy food throughout the community.

Habitat for Humanity - Portland Volunteers will support affordable housing initiatives through donation center operations and facility improvement projects.

Habitat for Humanity - Beaverton Volunteers will organize donated goods and support operations that help fund affordable housing programs.

Multnomah County Library Volunteers will prepare children's books for distribution to youth throughout the community.

Sunshine Division Volunteers will assist food security efforts through warehouse operations, donation management, and food distribution preparation.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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