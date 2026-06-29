New England Revolution Promote Curt Onalfo and Chris Tierney to New Leadership Roles

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have extended the contracts of Curt Onalfo and Chris Tierney, previously the club's Sporting Director and Assistant Sporting Director, respectively, and promoted them to new leadership roles in the club's sporting department. Onalfo is New England's new Senior Vice President of Soccer Operations, while Tierney is now the Revolution's General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. Both will report to Revolution President Brian Bilello.

In his new role, Onalfo, the Revolution's Sporting Director since 2023, will supervise the club's soccer operations and Pro Pathway, inclusive of the Revolution Academy and the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Revolution II. Born in Brazil and raised in Connecticut, the former U.S. Olympian and four-time MLS Cup winner as a player and coach first joined the Revolution in June 2019 as Technical Director. Since his arrival, the former MLS head coach helped build New England's Supporters' Shield-winning team in 2021 and spearheaded an overhaul of the Revolution's Pro Pathway, which led to New England being the first academy to win back-to-back MLS NEXT Cup titles in 2022 and 2023.

Tierney, a Wellesley, Mass. native who enjoyed an 11-year playing career with the Revolution, will oversee the first team roster and technical staff in his new role as General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. An integral part of New England's front office since 2019, Tierney most recently served as Assistant Sporting Director since 2024, after terms as the club's Director of Soccer Operations (2022-23) and Player Recruitment Manager (2019-22).

"The Revolution are fortunate to have two top-class professionals leading our sporting department in Curt Onalfo and Chris Tierney. Each of them brings a unique perspective and experience to the club, but more importantly, they are excellent collaborators who share a vision for our club's future," said Revolution President Brian Bilello. "As MLS continues to grow, so does the importance of balancing a win-now approach at the first-team level, where we aim to compete for trophies every year, with a sustainable system for player identification and development. These promotions allow us to continue benefiting from the expertise of these two senior leaders as we embark on a new era in MLS."

"I am thrilled to step into the role of Senior Vice President of Soccer Operations," Onalfo said. "This new position gives me the opportunity to leverage my experience and expertise to drive success across the entire organization, and it will allow me to dedicate even more focus to player development, an area I am deeply passionate about. I believe our Pro Pathway has already established itself as one of the strongest in the country, yet I see tremendous potential for further growth and excellence. I am equally delighted to see Chris Tierney receive this well-deserved promotion. The Revolution are fortunate to have a club legend of his character, intelligence, and leadership helping shape the team's future."

"This opportunity is a great honor and an even bigger responsibility, and as a lifelong member of this club, it is one that I take seriously. I'm grateful to Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Brian, and Curt for their trust and guidance over the years, and to all the Revolution fans for their support over the years," Tierney added. "After 11 years as a player and now seven years in the front office, I still enjoy coming to work every day with the singular goal of making my hometown club better and helping us compete for trophies on a consistent basis."

The Revolution's 2026 MLS campaign will resume on Wednesday, July 22 with a home match against Toronto FC, before Atlanta United FC comes to town on Saturday, June 25. Watch every minute of MLS action, on any device with no blackouts, with an Apple TV subscription. Visit Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets for more information on single-game tickets, multi-game packages, and 2027 Revolution Season Memberships.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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