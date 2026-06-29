Sporting KC Weekly

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







With the Major League Soccer season paused until July 16 -- when Sporting Kansas City visits rivals St. Louis CITY SC -- FIFA World Cup 26 continues this week with Kansas City's first match of the knockout stage as Colombia takes on Ghana in the Round of 32 at 8:30 p.m. CT this Friday at Kansas City Stadium live on FOX and Telemundo.

Friday marks the fifth of six FIFA World Cup 26 matches at Kansas City Stadium ahead of a highly anticipated quarterfinal on July 11. Four countries (Algeria, Argentina, England and Netherlands) have also selected the region for their team base camp and both soccer-specific stadiums in KC will be utilized as venue-specific training sites for national teams in the tournament.

Sporting Kansas City co-owner Cliff Illig is co-chair of the KC2026 Board of Directors, while Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid serves as Vice President. Sporting Kansas City was announced by KC2026 as an official Host City Supporter and the club will activate at FIFA Fan Festival at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in addition to hosting Soccer Capital Summer at Sporting Park.

Soccer Capital Summer continues at Sporting Park (1 Sporting Way, Kansas City, KS) this week as the series of fan engagement events and experiences resumes on Tuesday and Wednesday with watch parties, live entertainment and immersive programming. Soccer Capital Summer will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Mexico-Ecuador at 8 p.m.) and 5 p.m. on Wednesday (USA-Bosnia and Herzegovina at 7 p.m. in addition to live music from Logan Mize). Soccer Capital Summer is free to attend for fans of all ages with advance registration required. Parking can be purchased in advance ($15 for Season Ticket Members, $20 for general public) or on the day of an event ($25).

Soccer Capital Summer Media Accreditation: Media members planning to cover Soccer Capital Summer events at Sporting Park must apply in advance and approved media can request parking from SKC communications coordinator Jared Belzer (913-850-0324). Sporting KC full-season credentials will not be valid for Soccer Capital Summer or any FIFA World Cup 26 media activities, including those at Sporting Park, Compass Minerals National Performance Center or Swope Soccer Village.

KC2026 Media Briefing with Jake Reid: Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid will participate in a KC2026 media briefing at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday in the FIFA Fan Festival media tent at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The event is open to all FIFA Fan Festival credentialed media.

A Sporting Kansas City player and team mascot Blue will make a special appearance from 5-6 p.m. tonight at the KC Public Library's North-East Branch (6000 Wilson Ave.) to support the "Score a Reading Goal" summer reading series. The interactive soccer storytime is designed for youth between the ages of 5-12 years old and all children who sign up for the summer reading program receive a free book.

Today is the deadline to register for Sporting KC's annual 5v5 Fest benefitting The Victory Project. The tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 11 at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo featuring recreational teams in 1st to 4th grade and competitive teams in U8 (2018) to U13 (2013) age groups in addition to an adult division. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLS49 (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes including the new Americana pre-match jersey.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's upcoming road trip to play the Colorado Rapids on Aug. 15 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park will open this Thursday.

Sporting KC II midfielder Johann Ortiz has joined the El Salvador Men's National Team for a training camp in Los Angeles. The camp will include a closed-door scrimmage against the LA Galaxy at 11 a.m. CT on Friday and an exhibition match against LAFC at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday at BMO Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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