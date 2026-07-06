Sporting KC Weekly

Published on July 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







With the Major League Soccer season set to resume next Thursday -- when Sporting Kansas City visits rivals St. Louis CITY SC -- SKC will visit Atlanta United in a scrimmage this Thursday while FIFA World Cup 26 continues this week as Kansas City will host a highly anticipated quarterfinal at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium live on FOX and Telemundo.

Saturday marks the last of six FIFA World Cup 26 matches at Kansas City Stadium. Four countries (Algeria, Argentina, England and Netherlands) also selected the region for their team base camp and both soccer-specific stadiums in KC serve as venue-specific training sites for national teams in the tournament.

Sporting Kansas City co-owner Cliff Illig is co-chair of the KC2026 Board of Directors, while Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid serves as Vice President. Sporting Kansas City was announced by KC2026 as an official Host City Supporter and the club will activate at FIFA Fan Festival at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in addition to hosting Soccer Capital Summer at Sporting Park.

Soccer Capital Summer will open at 6 p.m. tonight at Sporting Park (1 Sporting Way, Kansas City, KS) as the U.S. Men's National Team takes on Belgium in the Round of 16. Soccer Capital Summer is free to attend for fans of all ages with advance registration required. Parking can be purchased in advance ($15 for Season Ticket Members, $20 for general public) or on the day of an event ($25).

A week before Sporting KC returns to MLS action against St. Louis, the team will face off against Eastern Conference side Atlanta United in a tune-up scrimmage this Thursday, July 9 at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground with kickoff set for 9 a.m. CT. Live updates will be available via @SportingKC_PR on X.

Sporting KC will host a four-day youth soccer camp for boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 5-14 years old beginning tonight at Blue Valley District Activity Complex (13310 Switzer Rd.) in Overland Park, Kansas. Registration is available online at SportingKCYouth.com and includes an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

Today is the deadline to register for the annual Sporting Legends 3v3 youth soccer tournament from July 17-18 at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. featuring boys and girls teams in U8-U13 age groups. All games will feature 12-minute halves and teams can register up to seven players. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting Kansas City II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign on the road at San Jose Earthquakes II at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Negoesco Stadium in San Francisco. Fans can stream the Western Conference match-up live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Fans can receive 20% off tickets at SeatGeek - including Sporting Kansas City matches -- up to a maximum of $25 through Tuesday by using the code STARS2026 at checkout. Sporting Kansas City's next home match is Wednesday, July 22 in a Western Conference match-up with Minnesota United FC as the club celebrates the Soccer Capital of America at Sporting Park.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday with the code MLS49 (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes including the new Americana pre-match jersey.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's upcoming road trip to play Atlanta United on Aug. 23 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open this Friday.

Sporting KC's annual 5v5 Fest benefitting The Victory Project will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo featuring recreational teams in 1st to 4th grade and competitive teams in U8 (2018) to U13 (2013) age groups in addition to an adult division. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting KC will offer a free youth soccer clinic from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Fans can reserve free general admission passes - or purchase passes for the premium garden and legacy lounge - to access the festival, which features live match screenings, entertainment, a FIFA store, host city supporter campus activations and more.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 6, 2026

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