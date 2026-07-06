Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
Published on July 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
Chicago Fire FC ramps up training ahead of an upcoming match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on July 16, while FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its final phase.
With the resumption of regular season play only days away, Chicago made a massive midseason acquisition, adding global football icon Robert Lewandowski on June 29. The newest Fire striker will serve as a linchpin of an already strong attack, which recorded a Club-record 68 goals in 2025 - the second-highest tally in the league. Lewandowski's arrival comes as Chicago sits third in the Eastern Conference, just months after breaking ground on the Club's new home, McDonald's Park, slated to open in 2028, and following last year's opening of the state-of-the-art Endeavor Health Performance Center.
The Fire will return to regular season action to play host to Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Thursday, July 16 at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be followed by a Two Friends concert to conclude the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo. The action will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.
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