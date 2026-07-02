Chicago Fire FC Announces Nico Estévez as First Team Assistant Coach

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced Nico Estévez has joined the technical staff as First Team Assistant Coach. Estévez replaces Filipe Çelikkaya on the sideline, who departed Chicago in June to become head coach of Hungarian League side ZTE FC.

"We're excited to welcome Nico to the coaching staff," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "He brings a wealth of experience at the international and MLS levels, along with a deep understanding of player development and team dynamics.

"Just as importantly, he is an outstanding person whose values align with what we're building at Chicago Fire. His knowledge, work ethic and collaborative approach will make our staff even stronger."

Estévez joins the Fire sideline after most recently serving as head coach of Western Conference side Austin FC, which he guided to the MLS Cup Playoffs and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final in 2025. Prior to his stint in Central Texas, Estévez earned his first role as a head coach in Major League Soccer at FC Dallas ahead of the 2022 season, leading the club to two consecutive postseason appearances in his first and second years.

The Spanish coach first arrived in MLS in 2014, when he was named Director of Methodology for Columbus Crew SC before serving as an assistant in 2017. He took up a similar role with the United States Men's National Team in 2019, helping coach the USMNT to the inaugural Concacaf Nations League title and the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in the same year, while also helping the USMNT qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup before his appointment at FC Dallas.

Estévez began his career in his native Spain, where he coached at various age categories before taking charge of reserve side Valencia B. In 2013, he became the second-youngest coach to lead storied La Liga side Valencia CF in a two-game interim stint at the age of 33. He holds a UEFA Pro License and an Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL).







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