Real Salt Lake Recalls Mason Stajduhar from Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today it has recalled the loan goalkeeper of Mason Stajduhar from USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC. Stajduhar spent the first half of the 2026 MLS World Cup break in "Sin City".

Appearing in four matches with Las Vegas Stajduhar notched two clean sheets becoming the Lights clean sheet leader this season. Vegas donned a 1-2-1 (W-L-D) record with Stajduhar behind his 11 saves and 63.6 save percentage.

Veteran MLS GK Stajduhar returned for his second season on the Wasatch Front prior to the 2026 campaign. Stajduhar has yet to appear for the Claret-and-Cobalt first team, courtesy of suffering a hand injury in a late-July training session last year, causing him to miss Leagues Cup. Acquired from Orlando City in mid-January, 2025, following the Gavin Beavers sale to Brøndby (Denmark) and now in his 11th MLS campaign, Stajduhar returned to full-speed professional action June 11 of last year for the Monarchs in a 2-1 home win, his first since a broken leg suffered in June 2024 - just five days following a record 11-save performance - prematurely ending his 2024 campaign.

During the World Cup break, RSL ranks third overall in the MLS Western Conference, also tied for fifth in the MLS Supporters Shield race, with an 8-4-2 (W-L-T) mark and 26 points through its first 14 games of the 2026 MLS season - RSL's second-best 14-game start in its 22-year Club history (28 points in 2024).

RSL players, coaches and staff have recently resumed sessions for its summer preseason at its Herriman-based Zions Bank Training Center. RSL will play a trio of preseason matches, including closed-door scrimmages on June 27 and July 8, before hosting English Championship side Burnley FC at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, July 15, prior to a return to 2026 MLS reg. season action on Wed., July 22, at Los Angeles Football Club. RSL also travels to Portland on Sat., July 25 and St. Louis on Sat., August 1 in Major League Soccer action prior to a trio of Leagues Cup contests at home.

The fourth-year MLS vs. Liga MX tournament sees RSL host the legendary Tigres UANL on Tues., August 4 at America First Field, kicking off a run that also sees Atlante CF on Sat., August 8 and FC Juarez on Tues., August 11, prior to home MLS contests against Minnesota United on Sat., August 15 and FC Dallas on Wed., August 19. Those five home games in 16 days could be critical to RSL's 2026 campaigns on various fronts, with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side boasting seven wins in eight home matches so far in 2026.

Please visit www.RSL.com/tickets for more information on RSL's MLS and Leagues Cup slates.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2026

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