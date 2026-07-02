Columbus Crew Acquire Brais Méndez as Designated Player

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired Brais Méndez as a Designated Player from La Liga's Real Sociedad. The Spanish midfielder - who will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa - will be added to the Crew roster when the MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 13. His contract runs through the 2028-29 season with a Club option for the 2029-30 campaign.

"We are excited to add Brais to our team and welcome him to Columbus. His high-level technical skillset and understanding of the game, displayed in one of the best leagues in the world, will have a positive impact on our roster," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "The addition of Brais gives our team another talented player for the short- and long-term, and we look forward to his arrival as we look to push during the second part of our season."

Méndez joins the Black & Gold after nearly a decade in Spain's top flight, where he recorded 33 goals and 24 assists in 166 matches for Real Sociedad. Méndez helped the side qualify for the UEFA Champions League following the 2022-23 season. He appeared in seven matches and scored three goals in Champions League play, including the opening goal of a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan during his tournament debut on Sept. 20, 2023.

Earlier this year, Méndez helped lead Real Sociedad to a Copa Del Rey title, capped with a win over Atletico Madrid in penalties (2-2, 4-3) on April 19.

A Celta Vigo youth product, Méndez made his professional debut on Sept. 21, 2017, earning the start in a 1-1 draw against Getafe. He scored his first senior goal in March 31, 2018, notching the equalizer in the 92nd minute to help his side earn a point against Athletic Bilbao. He featured in 166 matches, amassing 22 goals and 18 assists before heading to Real Sociedad.

After representing Spain at various youth levels, Méndez posted the game-winning goal in his senior international debut during a 1-0 friendly victory over Bosnia on Nov. 18, 2018. Méndez has four senior caps for the Spanish national team.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire Brais Méndez as a Designated Player on July 2, 2026. Méndez's contract runs through the 2028-2029 season with a Club option for the 2029-30 campaign.

Name: Brais Méndez Portela

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'2"

Born: Jan. 7, 1997, in Mos, Spain

Citizenship: Spain

Acquired: Via transfer from Real Sociedad on July 2, 2026

Previous Experience: Celta Vigo (2017-22), Real Sociedad (2022-26)







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