CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Dani Pereira from Austin FC

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has acquired midfielder Dani Pereira from Austin FC for $1.4 million in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), $700,000 in 2027 GAM and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM. As part of the transaction, Austin FC will retain a portion of Pereira's 2026 salary as well as hold a percentage of a future transfer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dani Pereira to CF Montréal," said Luca Saputo, the Club's Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology. "Dani has already acquired solid MLS experience and has proven himself to be a reliable player ever since joining the league. His work rate and technical ability will add another dimension to our midfield. We are confident that his profile will help strengthen our team and that he will fit perfectly into our sporting project."

Pereira, who will celebrate his 26th birthday on July 14, has played each of his six professional seasons with Austin FC. The Caracas, Venezuela native appeared in 148 games (123 starts), logging over 10,000 minutes, scoring four goals and recording 23 assists. He also scored one goal over five MLS Cup playoff matches, made seven U.S. Open Cup appearances and recorded one goal and one assist over four Leagues Cup games.

The midfielder was selected first overall by Austin in the 2021 MLS Superdraft out of Virginia Tech University. He became the first Virginia Tech player selected first overall in an MLS Superdraft and was named the ACC midfielder of the year in 2020.

On the international stage, Pereira was first called up to the Venezuela national team in June 2023 and has since collected 10 appearances for La Vinotinto.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires midfielder Dani Pereira from Austin FC for $1.4 million in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), $700,000 in 2027 GAM and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM. Austin FC will retain a portion of Pereira's salary as well as hold a percentage of a future transfer.

DANI PEREIRA

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9

Weight: 150 lbs

Birthdate: July 14, 2000

Birthplace: Caracas, Venezuela

Last Club: Austin FC

Acquisition date: July 2, 2026







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