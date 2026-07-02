Advancing on Country Roads with Tim Ream and the USMNT

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Tim Ream and the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) is through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a massive 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

After an early U.S. goal was ruled offside in the 31', the breakthrough finally came just before halftime. Tim Ream sparked the sequence with a one-touch pass to Malik Tillman, who slipped the ball to Folarin Balogun for the 1-0 lead in the 45'.

Following the halftime break, Bosnia threatened to equalize but Ream made a crucial defensive stop in the 59' to keep the advantage intact. Just five minutes later, the USMNT was reduced to 10 men when Balogun was shown a controversial red card.

Despite playing a man down, the U.S. continued to create chances. Christian Pulisic thought he had doubled the advantage in the 78', but his goal was ruled out for offside. Four minutes later, Tillman put the result beyond doubt, curling a free kick into the back of the net to seal a 2-0 victory and a clean sheet.

The USMNT now advances to face Belgium in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 6, at 8:00 PM ET in Seattle.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 2, 2026

Advancing on Country Roads with Tim Ream and the USMNT - Charlotte FC

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