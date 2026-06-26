Columbus Crew Loan Defender Quinton Elliot to USL Championship Side Monterey Bay Football Club
Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew have loaned defender Quinton Elliot to USL Championship side Monterey Bay Football Club for the 2026 season. The Crew retain the right to recall Elliot at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.
Elliot was signed by the Crew as a Homegrown player on Jan. 7, 2026. In his rookie season, Elliot has 15 appearances (all starts) and one assist for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro action.
A member of the Academy from 2017-2022, Elliot signed with Crew 2 on Feb. 7, 2025, after a collegiate career that included time at the University of Louisville and Indiana University. During the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, the Charleston, WV., native started 22 of his 25 appearances, registering three goals and one assist.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew loan defender Quinton Elliot to USL Championship side Monterey Bay Football Club for the 2026 season, announced on June 26, 2026. The Crew retain the right to recall Elliot at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2026
- U.S. Soccer Names Soccer Celebration in San Pedro Square Market Official Watch Party for USMNT's FIFA World Cup™ Round of 32 Match - San Jose Earthquakes
- Messi and De Paul Close out FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage Action with Argentina - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Defender Quinton Elliot to USL Championship Side Monterey Bay Football Club - Columbus Crew SC
- Inter Miami CF Resumes Training Ahead of Second Half of the 2026 Season - Inter Miami CF
- LIGA MX Announces First 14 LIGA MX All-Stars to Face MLS in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - MLS
- Get to Know Brazilian-American Pedro Soma - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Announces First Team Technical Staff Changes - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Announce Extension of Soccer Celebration, Add June 30 and July 1 Match Viewings in Carson - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Devin Padelford to Contract Extension - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Loan Defender Quinton Elliot to USL Championship Side Monterey Bay Football Club
- Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Defender Brooks Lennon
- Columbus Crew Acquire International Roster Slot from LAFC for Defender Yevhen Cheberko
- Columbus Crew Host England's Burnley Football Club for International Friendly on July 12
- Nine Columbus Crew Players Called up to Respective National Teams for 2026 FIFA World Cup and June FIFA International Window