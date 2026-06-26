Columbus Crew Loan Defender Quinton Elliot to USL Championship Side Monterey Bay Football Club

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew have loaned defender Quinton Elliot to USL Championship side Monterey Bay Football Club for the 2026 season. The Crew retain the right to recall Elliot at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.

Elliot was signed by the Crew as a Homegrown player on Jan. 7, 2026. In his rookie season, Elliot has 15 appearances (all starts) and one assist for Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro action.

A member of the Academy from 2017-2022, Elliot signed with Crew 2 on Feb. 7, 2025, after a collegiate career that included time at the University of Louisville and Indiana University. During the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, the Charleston, WV., native started 22 of his 25 appearances, registering three goals and one assist.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew loan defender Quinton Elliot to USL Championship side Monterey Bay Football Club for the 2026 season, announced on June 26, 2026. The Crew retain the right to recall Elliot at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2026

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