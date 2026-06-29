Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder Lautaro Giaccone on Loan from Argentinos Juniors

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Lautaro Giaccone from Argentinos Juniors of the Argentine Primera División via loan through June 2027, which includes a Club option for a permanent transfer. Giaccone - who will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa - will be added to the Crew roster when the MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 13.

"Lautaro is a creative, dynamic player who can contribute to our Club in multiple ways," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Lautaro's versatility and abilities fit our style of play on both sides of the ball, and we are excited to incorporate him into our team."

Giaccone joins the Crew after scoring one goal and adding one assist in 29 matches for Argentinos Juniors from 2025-26.

A product of the Rosario Central Academy, the midfielder made his first team debut in January 2021 and totaled 92 appearances for the club, recording eight goals and 11 assists until his transfer to Argentinos Juniors. He additionally scored two goals and provided four assists in 28 matches while on loan to Ferro Carril in 2022.

Born in San Francisco, Argentina, Giaccone represented his nation at the Under-18 level.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire Lautaro Giaccone on loan from Argentino Juniors, announced on June 29, 2026. The loan runs through June 2027 and includes a Club option for the permanent transfer.

Name: Lautaro Darío Giaccone

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Born: Feb. 1, 2001, in San Francisco, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

Acquired: Via loan on June 29, 2026

Previous Experience: Rosario Central (2021-25), Ferro Carril (2022), Argentinos Juniors (2025-26)







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