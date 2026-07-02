Austin FC Trades Dani Pereira to CF Montréal for up to $2.35 Million in General Allocation Money

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has traded midfielder Dani Pereira to CF Montréal in exchange for $1.4 million in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), $700,000 in 2027 GAM, and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM. Austin also retains a sell-on percentage of a potential future transfer.

"Dani has meant a great deal to this Club since joining as its first-ever draft pick," said Austin FC Interim Head Coach Davy Arnaud. "He represented Austin with pride and established a genuine connection with the community here. We're proud of his development over the last six years and we wish Dani nothing but success in this next phase of his career."

"This type of decision is always difficult for both the Club and the player," added Arnaud. "While emotionally we are sad to see him go, coming into the season, we knew we would only let go of a player of Dani's caliber if doing so positioned the Club for even greater long-term success. I, and our ownership team, felt that this move met that threshold and we executed a plan that was established at the start of the season."

"I want to say thank you to everyone that has been part of this journey here in Austin in the last six years: all the teammates that I've shared the locker room with, the coaching staffs, everyone in the front office, and the owners," said Pereira. "Everyone helped make me who I am today. Austin FC as a whole changed the life of a kid from Caracas, and I will always be grateful for it."

"I want to share a special thank you to the fans for their unconditional love toward me and my family. You guys welcomed us to Austin with open arms since the first moment I got drafted. You all are the best in the league and please don't ever change that. Thank you and I'm going to miss the 512."

Austin FC selected Pereira with the first overall pick of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, and he spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his professional career in Verde & Black. He recorded six (6) goals and 23 assists in 165 appearances across all competitions during that span. His assist total is tied for second-most and his appearance total ranks as third-most all-time for the Club.

Transaction: Austin FC agrees to a trade with CF Montréal. Austin receives $1.4 million in 2026 GAM, $700,000 in 2027 GAM, and up to $250,000 in conditional GAM in exchange for midfielder Dani Pereira. Austin also retains a sell-on percentage of a potential future transfer.







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