Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Defender Brooks Lennon

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have signed defender Brooks Lennon via MLS Free Agency through June 2027, with Club options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. Lennon is a 10-year MLS veteran after spending three seasons with Real Salt Lake (2017-19) and six with Atlanta United FC (2020-25).

"Brooks is a proven MLS player whose versatility and skillset is a good complement to our roster," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "He is a hard-working player whose professionalism and ability to impact the game in multiple ways will provide important depth and competition within our group heading into the remainder of the season."

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Crew," said Lennon. "It's an incredible organization with amazing facilities, and the way Columbus likes to play fits my style perfectly. I can't wait to get going, play at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field and bring home wins for our fans."

With Atlanta United FC, Lennon started 153 of 171 regular season matches played, recording nine goals, and owns the second-most assists in Atlanta's history (37). In 2023, he registered career highs with four goals and 10 assists.

A member of Real Salt Lake's residency program in Arizona, Lennon signed with English Premier League's Liverpool after scoring 31 goals during the 2014-15 U.S. Soccer Development Academy season. He spent two years in Liverpool's academy, primarily with the U-23 side, and scored twice during the 2016-17 Premier League 2 campaign.

Lennon joined RSL's First Team via loan in 2017 before fully signing with the team in 2018. Across three seasons with RSL, Lennon made 86 regular season appearances (63 starts), posting three goals and 10 assists.

Lennon made his U.S. Men's National Team debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 19, 2021. At the youth level, the defender tallied four goals during the U-20's first-ever Concacaf Championship in 2017, earning a spot in the tournament's Best XI. The defender tallied 30 appearances (10 starts) across the U-17 to U-23 levels, posting 12 goals and three assists.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign defender Brooks Lennon via MLS Free Agency through June 2027, with Club options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons, announced on June 9, 2026.

Name: Brooks Lennon

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Born: Sept. 22, 1997, in Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Signed by the Columbus Crew via MLS Free Agency on June 9, 2026

Previous Experience: Real Salt Lake (2017-19); Atlanta United FC (2020-25)







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