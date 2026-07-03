Columbus Crew Transfer Diego Rossi to CF Monterrey

Published on July 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have reached an agreement to transfer forward Diego Rossi to Liga MX side CF Monterrey for an undisclosed fee.

"Diego was an important part of the Crew's success over the past three years. Our team and supporters will always appreciate his tireless work ethic and passion for our Club," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "This is the right opportunity and time for Diego and our Club. We wish him the best as he and his family embark on this new journey."

A two-time MLS All-Star in Columbus, Rossi helped the Crew capture the 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup, as well as reach the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2024 Campeones Cup finals.

Rossi joined the Crew in August 2023 from Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe S.K. He scored 37 goals and added 20 assists in 88 regular season matches for the Black & Gold from 2023-26. He started all 10 postseason matches in which he appeared, tallying two goals and three assists. The Uruguayan scored an 86th-minute equalizer during the Crew's comeback victory at FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Final on Dec. 2, 2023 ahead of the Club's third MLS championship.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew transfer Diego Rossi to CF Monterrey for an undisclosed transfer free, announced on July 3, 2026.







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