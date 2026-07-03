Soccer Celebration World Cup Watch Party for July 5 Mexico-England, Brazil-Norway Matches Moved to Discovery Meadow

Published on July 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - After highly successful FIFA World Cup 2026™ viewing parties at San Pedro Square Market that have attracted more than 400,000 fans since June 11, the San Jose Earthquakes, the City of San José and the San José Sports Authority announced today that the Soccer Celebration watch party for both Round of 16 matches (Mexico vs. England, Brazil vs. Norway) on Sunday, July 5, will be moved from its original location of San Jose's San Pedro Square Market to Discovery Meadow in downtown San Jose (180 Woz Way).

The new location will give attendees more room to gather, cheer and celebrate together as World Cup excitement continues. The Soccer Celebration watch parties scheduled for San Pedro Square Market on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, will continue to go on as planned and will resume on Monday, July 6, until further notice.

"We're showing the rest of the country what it means to be a soccer city," said Mayor Matt Mahan. "The enthusiasm and energy our community is bringing to these matches is incredible. On the eve of historic matchups between Mexico and England, and Brazil and Norway, we're opening larger venues where fans and families can come together and celebrate safely."

A free ticket will be required for entry to the event at Discovery Meadow. Tickets will be available starting at 12 p.m. PT on Friday, July 3, and can be accessed HERE. Sunday's Brazil-Norway kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT and the Mexico-England kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. PT, but fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The popularity of San Jose's Soccer Celebration watch parties this summer has been undeniable. Since the World Cup began June 11, more than 400,000 total fans have watched the first 85 matches of the tournament at San Pedro Square Market alone, with 19 games remaining through the World Cup final Sunday, July 19.

Additional San Jose viewing options for Sunday's World Cup games are available at sj26.sanjose.org/world-cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2026

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