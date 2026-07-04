Messi and de Paul's Argentina Through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on July 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Argentina continued their FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign in the knockout stage, with La Albiceleste posting a thriling 3-2 victory over Cape Verde to advance to the Round of 16. Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi scored Argentina's first goal in the match, while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul also featured in the team's starting XI.

Notably, Messi reached 30 appearances to become the only player in FIFA World Cup history to achieve the feat. He also made further history with his goal this evening, becoming the first player in history to score in eight consecutive FIFA World Cup games.

Lineup Notes

The defending World Cup champions took the pitch with Emiliano Martínez in goal; Nahuel Molina, Crisitian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, and Facundo Medina made up the back four; De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, and Thiago Almada started in midfield; captain Messi and Lautaro Martínez led the line in attack.

Match Action

The opening minutes presented an even matchup with both sides in search of the opener. Messi then broke the deadlock to place Argentina in the lead in the 29th minute, brilliantly bringing down a long ball from Lisandro Martínez inside the box before finding the back of the net with a sublime left-footed finish. With the goal, Messi reached 20 total World Cup goals to extend his lead as the top scorer in the history of the competition, and seven this edition as he continues to lead the scoring charts. Additionally, he became the first player in history to score in eight consecutive FIFA World Cup games.

The second half saw Cape Verde equalize in the 59th minute through a goal from Deroy Duarte.

Argentina pushed in search of the winner, with Messi notably coming close with a finish from inside the box in the 62nd and a free kick attempt in the 72nd minute, but was unable to pull ahead and the winner would be decided in extra time.

The defending champions reclaimed the lead early in extra time following a corner kick delivery into the box, with Lisandro Martínez smashing the ball into the back of the net in the 92nd with powerful left-foote hit from the right end of the box.

Cape Verde then levelled the scoring once again before the end of the first half of extra time, with a strike from Sidny Lopes Cabral 103rd minute,

Argentina once again reclaimed the lead in the second half of extra time through an own goal from Cape Verde's Diney Borges in the 111th minute.

The 3-2 lead would hold through the final whistle, and La Albiceleste book a spot in the Round of 16.

Next Match

Up next, Argentina will face Egypt in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, July 7 at 12 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

ARG - 64%

CPV - 36%

Shots:

ARG - 20

CPV - 15

Saves:

ARG - 3

CPV - 8

Corners:

ARG - 8

CPV - 8

Fouls:

ARG - 13

CPV - 12

Mauricio Venegas







Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2026

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