Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Defender Sebastian Schonlau Reach Mutual Decision to Part Ways
Published on July 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club and defender Sebastian Schonlau have mutually agreed to part ways. Whitecaps FC will exercise a buyout of Schonlau's guaranteed contract, effective immediately.
"We are thankful to Sebastian for his commitment and contributions to our club during his time with us," said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster. "Although it ultimately didn't work out as we all had hoped, Sebastian was a consummate professional. His character and commitment were evident every day, and we wish him nothing but the very best in the next chapter of his career."
Schonlau, 31, joined Whitecaps FC in August 2025 from German side Hamburger SV.
For more information on the MLS buyout of a guaranteed contract mechanism, click here.
TRANSACTION: Vancouver Whitecaps FC exercise a buyout of the guaranteed contract of defender Sebastian Schonlau, effective July 3, 2026.
- whitecapsfc.com -
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