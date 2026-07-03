St. Clair and Canada Come up against Morocco in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on July 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and Canada continue their campaigns in the knockout stages of FIFA World Cup 2026™ this Saturday, July 4, when The Reds face Morocco in the Round of 16 at Houston Stadium. Kick off for the match is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans can tune in to the action live in English on FOX, and in Spanish on Telemundo, Peacock.

Recapping Round of 32 Action

Canada enters the Round of 16 for the first time as the team continues making history in the nation's first appearance in the knockout stages at a FIFA World Cup.

The Reds secured a Round of 16 berth in dramatic fashion with a 1-0 win over South Africa in the Round of 32. Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio scored a late winner in stoppage time for Canada to secure the historic result. Inter Miami goalkeeper St. Clair was available on the bench but did not feature in the match.

Prior to their victory over South Africa, Canada opened the tournament with a memorable campaign in Group B which saw the tournament co-hosts finish in second place with four points and a 1-1-1 record. In their first match, Canada posted a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina to secure the team's first point at a World Cup, followed by a resounding 6-0 route of Qatar to claim a historic first win.

Morocco, meanwhile, began the World Cup by placing second in Group C with seven points after recording two wins and a draw. The African nation then defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in penalties in the Round of 32 after the match finished tied 1-1.

St. Clair with Canada

St. Clair earned a spot on Canada's FIFA World Cup roster for a second consecutive edition after also being part of the squad at Qatar 2022.

The goalkeeper made his debut for his country's senior side in a Concacaf World Cup qualifying match in June 2021, playing the full 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet in a 7-0 victory over Aruba. Since then, he has earned 20 total caps for The Reds, including appearances at the 2024 Copa América, two Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments, and the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2026

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