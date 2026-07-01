Columbus Crew Acquire Defender Andrés Herrera Via Transfer from River Plate

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired defender Andrés Herrera from Argentina's River Plate for an undisclosed transfer fee. Herrera - who has recorded 43 regular season appearances (29 starts) for the Crew while on loan the past two years - is under contract through the 2028-29 campaign with a Club option for the 2029-30 season. He will occupy an international roster slot and return to Columbus' roster when the MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 13, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

"Andrés has been a great fit for our Club's desired style of play and culture, and we are delighted that he will continue his career in Columbus," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Since he arrived to Columbus, he's displayed his positive attitude, competitiveness and strong work ethic every day. We look forward to his continued contributions and development as a member of the Black & Gold."

"I am very happy to stay with the Columbus Crew," said Herrera. "I am excited to continue to contribute to the team and win more championships together. My family and I are very happy to continue this chapter of our lives. Let's go for more!"

Herrera joined the Club on loan in August 2024, recording five goals and five assists across the past two years. He featured in five postseason matches (three starts), contributing one goal and one assist, while tallying one goal and one assist across three Leagues Cup appearances. Herrera also recorded an assist during the Crew's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 contests against the Richmond Kickers on April 15.

Before joining the Black & Gold, Herrera spent the 2022-24 seasons with River Plate, where he appeared in 89 total matches and scored two goals. In 2023, Herrera helped Los Millonarios capture the Primera Division title, Supercopa Argentina and the Trofeo de Campeones. He played in 18 matches during the 2024 campaign, including three Copa Libertadores tilts.

Herrera began his professional career in 2018 with San Lorenzo de Almagro. Through 2021, he featured in 62 matches and tallied six goals, including a goal each in the 2019 Copa de la Superliga and the 2022 Torneo de Verano.

Born in Corrientes, Hererra was selected to Argentina's Under-23 side for the 2019 Pan American Games and made five appearances in the tournament, helping his country capture the gold medal. Herrerra was also selected to Argentina's roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire defender Andrés Herrera through the 2028-29 campaign with a Club option for the 2029-30 season, announced on July 1, 2026.

Name: Marcelo Andrés Herrera Mansilla

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Born: Nov. 3, 1998, in Corrientes, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

Acquired: Via transfer on July 1, 2026

Previous Experience: San Lorenzo (2018-22), River Plate (2022-26), Columbus Crew (2024-26)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2026

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