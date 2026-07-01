LA Galaxy Transfer Defender Mauricio Cuevas to Liga MX Side Santos Laguna

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has agreed to transfer defender Mauricio Cuevas to Liga MX side Santos Laguna in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.

"This is a bittersweet occasion. Mauricio is emblematic of everything that the Galaxy Academy stands for: a fierce competitor, a great professional, and an exceptional teammate with a passion for his local community," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "And while we are sad to see him leave, we are immensely proud and excited to watch him as he takes this next step in his professional journey. We are grateful for everything that he has given to this club and to the city of Los Angeles."

Cuevas, 23, recorded three goals and 13 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions in three seasons with the Galaxy. The 2024 MLS Cup Champion and LA Galaxy Academy product initially signed his first professional contract with LA Galaxy II in 2019 and tallied four goals and five assists in two USL Championship seasons with the club before making a move to Europe, where he joined Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge KV. Cuevas played 23 matches for Club Brugge's youth side Club NXT before returning home to LA on a first-team contract in April 2023. The Los Angeles, Calif. native originally joined the LA Galaxy Academy in 2016 and scored three goals in 60 matches in U.S. Soccer Development Academy play.

Internationally, Cuevas has earned multiple call-ups to the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-16, U-17, and U-20 levels. Notably, Cuevas recorded a goal and an assist as the captain of the side in seven appearances for the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team that won the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras and qualified for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Additionally, Cuevas was named the LA Galaxy's 2025 Humanitarian of the Year for his work with the LA Galaxy Foundation in the Los Angeles community.

Transaction: The LA Galaxy has agreed to transfer defender Mauricio Cuevas to Liga MX side Santos Laguna in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.