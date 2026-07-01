RSL Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot from Austin FC

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that the Club has acquired a 2026 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $235,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). The international roster slot will expire at the end of the calendar year.

TRANSACTION: On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Real Salt Lake acquired a 2026 MLS International Spot from Austin FC in exchange for $235,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

RSL players, coaches and staff have now returned to their Herriman-based Zions Bank Training Center. RSL is expected to play a trio of preseason matches to be announced on July 8 before hosting English Championship side Burnley FC at America First Field in Sandy on Wednesday, July 15, prior to a return to 2026 MLS reg. season action on Wed., July 22, at Los Angeles Football Club. RSL also travels to Portland on Sat., July 25 and St. Louis on Sat., August 1 in Major League Soccer action prior to a trio of Leagues Cup contests at home.

The fourth-year MLS vs. Liga MX tournament sees RSL host the legendary Tigres UANL on Tues., August 4 at America First Field, kicking off a run that also sees Atlante CF on Sat., August 8 and FC Juarez on Tues., August 11, prior to home MLS contests against Minnesota United on Sat., August 15 and FC Dallas on Wed., August 19. Those five home games in 16 days could be critical to RSL's 2026 campaigns on various fronts, with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side boasting seven wins in eight home matches so far in 2026.

Please visit www.RSL.com/tickets for more information on RSL's MLS and Leagues Cup slates.







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