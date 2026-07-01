Houston Dynamo FC Loan Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham to El Paso Locomotive FC
Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Blake Gillingham will join El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship on loan through 2026, both Clubs announced today.
Gillingham joined Houston ahead of the 2025 season and made his Dynamo debut on March 22, 2025, during a scoreless draw versus Seattle Sounders FC, recording his first MLS clean sheet. So far, the 23-year-old has totaled four appearances and two shutouts.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC loaned goalkeeper Blake Gillingham to El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship through 2026.
BLAKE GILLINGHAM BIO:
NAME: Blake Gillingham
POSITION: Goalkeeper
DATE OF BIRTH: October 11, 2002 (23)
BIRTHPLACE: San Jose, California, USA
HEIGHT: 6 ft. 2 in.
WEIGHT: 185 Ibs.
PREVIOUS CLUB: Creighton University (NCAA)
FIFA NATIONALITY: USA
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