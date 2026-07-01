Orlando City SC Signs Strategic Partnership with Football Science Institute

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC today announced a strategic partnership with the Football Science Institute (FSI) aimed at enhancing its technical and sporting infrastructure, participate in applied research initiatives and expand professional development opportunities for its staff.

"We are always looking for ways to push the standard of excellence across our club, and this partnership with FSI is an important step in that process," said Orlando City SC General Manager & Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira. "By connecting cutting-edge research with our day-to-day operations, we can create an environment that supports innovation, enhances player performance and invests in the continued growth of our staff."

Through this partnership, Orlando City staff and professionals will gain access to FSI's educational programs, developed and delivered by experts working within some of the most competitive environments in world football. The agreement will also provide opportunities for participation in academic initiatives, professional events and educational activities organized by FSI, encouraging the exchange of ideas and best practices among professionals from different areas of the game.







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