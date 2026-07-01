Charlotte FC Launches 'Tickets for Kids' Program to Provide Matchday Access for Youth

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC announced the launch of its new 'Tickets for Kids' program presented by Lowe's, aimed at providing hundreds of youth across the Carolinas with the opportunity to experience a Charlotte FC match this season.

Through 'Tickets for Kids' presented by Lowe's, the Club will donate match tickets to nonprofit youth organizations, Title 1 schools, and qualifying community groups across North and South Carolina. The initiative is made possible by Lowe's as presenting partner, alongside Duke Energy and American Airlines.

"Soccer is the world's game, and attending professional matches should be a reality for young people of all ages across the Carolinas. We're proud to partner with Lowe's to bring 'Tickets for Kids' to life," said David King, VP of Corporate Partnerships at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Live sports can be a transformative experience, and this program helps create those moments and lasting memories for thousands of young people across our region."

Investing in youth soccer reflects Lowe's broader commitment to the communities it serves and to youth development. "As a fast-growing and inclusive sport, soccer creates opportunities to foster connection, confidence and belonging across diverse audiences", said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "Lowe's is focused on expanding access, removing barriers and opening doors to the game. Through initiatives like 'Tickets for Kids,' Lowe's helps bring young people closer to the matchday experience while strengthening communities and creating lasting impact through sport."

The program debuted earlier this season and will continue throughout the 2026 Major League Soccer season at Bank of America Stadium.

Organizations interested in participating can submit ticket requests through an online application. Requests will be fulfilled based on availability, volume and eligibility criteria.

For full program details and ticket request form, please visit: https://www.charlottefootballclub.com/tickets-for-kids







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