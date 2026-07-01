Houston Dynamo FC Announce "Noche de México" Celebration for Mexico's Round of 16 Match on July 5

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club today announced "Noche de México" Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, at Shell Energy Stadium for the Mexico National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 match on Sunday, July 5, for an official live viewing in partnership with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, the annual MexTour and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. CT, and fans can claim their free tickets for the event or secure special discounted rates for elevated experiences via Tixr HERE. Fans are also encouraged to arrive early, as general admission seating and capacity are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mexico's second group stage match versus South Korea saw a capacity crowd at Shell Energy Stadium (20,000+), while the venue welcomed more than 12,000 fans for the opening match versus South Africa. An additional 20,000+ fans joined in the celebrations surrounding Mexico's Round of 32 victory over Ecuador.

Additional large LED viewing boards will be installed at multiple locations within the seating bowl, allowing fans to watch the match live around the stadium. These LED boards are in addition to the already existing giant in-stadium screens, on-concourse televisions and in-club-and-suite televisions for viewing.

Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, has welcomed nearly 90,000 fans during the World Cup so far and is designed as an accessible, cannot-miss destination that complements the massive festival scale of the nearby FIFA Fan Festival. The tournament-long activation inside Shell Energy Stadium transforms East Downtown into a unique, localized tournament headquarters.







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