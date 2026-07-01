Houston Dynamo FC Announce "Noche de México" Celebration for Mexico's Round of 16 Match on July 5
Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club today announced "Noche de México" Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, at Shell Energy Stadium for the Mexico National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 match on Sunday, July 5, for an official live viewing in partnership with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, the annual MexTour and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. CT, and fans can claim their free tickets for the event or secure special discounted rates for elevated experiences via Tixr HERE. Fans are also encouraged to arrive early, as general admission seating and capacity are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Mexico's second group stage match versus South Korea saw a capacity crowd at Shell Energy Stadium (20,000+), while the venue welcomed more than 12,000 fans for the opening match versus South Africa. An additional 20,000+ fans joined in the celebrations surrounding Mexico's Round of 32 victory over Ecuador.
Additional large LED viewing boards will be installed at multiple locations within the seating bowl, allowing fans to watch the match live around the stadium. These LED boards are in addition to the already existing giant in-stadium screens, on-concourse televisions and in-club-and-suite televisions for viewing.
Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, has welcomed nearly 90,000 fans during the World Cup so far and is designed as an accessible, cannot-miss destination that complements the massive festival scale of the nearby FIFA Fan Festival. The tournament-long activation inside Shell Energy Stadium transforms East Downtown into a unique, localized tournament headquarters.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2026
- Revolution Sign American Forward Wilson Harris - New England Revolution
- RSL Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Launches 'Tickets for Kids' Program to Provide Matchday Access for Youth - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Crew Acquire Defender Andrés Herrera Via Transfer from River Plate - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham to El Paso Locomotive FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce "Noche de México" Celebration for Mexico's Round of 16 Match on July 5 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Acquires Defender Moises Mosquera in Transfer from FC Juarez - Sporting Kansas City
- Charlotte FC Launches 'Tickets for Kids' Program to Provide Matchday Access for Youth - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $725,000 in General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires Saba Lobjanidze from Atlanta United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Orlando City SC Signs Strategic Partnership with Football Science Institute - Orlando City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham to El Paso Locomotive FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce "Noche de México" Celebration for Mexico's Round of 16 Match on July 5
- More Than 20,000 Fans Fill Shell Energy Stadium for Mexico Versus Ecuador Round of 32 Live Viewing
- Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, Dash House and Community Tour Schedule for June 29-Juy 5
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Noche de México Celebration for Mexico's Round of 32 Match on June 30