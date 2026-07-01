Sporting KC Acquires Defender Moises Mosquera in Transfer from FC Juarez

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City has acquired 25-year-old defender Moises Mosquera in a transfer from Mexican club FC Juarez, the club announced today. Mosquera has signed a five-year MLS contract through the 2030-2031 season and will occupy an international spot on Sporting's roster, pending receipt of his P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

The Medellin, Colombia native joins the third club of his professional career, having made 109 senior appearances while representing Juarez in LIGA MX and CS Maritimo in Portugal.

"We are excited to welcome Moises to Kansas City," President of Soccer Operations & General Manager David Lee said. "Moises has committed his long-term future to our club and he fits with our recent model of identifying players with their best years still ahead. He has experience at the highest level in Europe and in Mexico, where he was a standout performer across the last three seasons and earned experience against MLS opponents in Leagues Cup. Moises has all the attributes of a modern center back with excellent athletic and physical characteristics combined with good technical ability that is critical to our style of play."

Mosquera began his career in Portugal after developing in Maritimo's youth system, appearing for the team's U-19s, U-23s and the B team before making his first-team debut in the Portuguese Cup on Dec. 23, 2020. The following season, Mosquera made his league debut for Maritimo with a pair of substitute appearances against Portimonense and Arouca in early 2022.

Mosquera took his performances to a new level in the 2022-2023 campaign, becoming a regular starter for Maritimo and tallying one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions. With Maritimo relegated at the conclusion of the season, Mosquera's performances earned him a move to LIGA MX club FC Juarez in the summer of 2023.

An immediate starter at Juarez, Mosquera made his debut against giants Chivas Guadalajara on Aug. 18, 2023 and ended his first season in Mexico with a pair of assists in 25 league appearances.

The following season, Mosquera made 29 appearances for Juarez as he helped the team reach the LIGA MX play-in round with a ninth-place finish in the Clausura season and earned his first experience playing in the United States with three appearances in the 2024 Leagues Cup - earning wins over FC Dallas and St. Louis before being eliminated by the Colorado Rapids.

Mosquera is coming off his strongest season yet in 2025-2026, making 30 appearances in all competitions as Juarez again qualified for the play-in round by finishing eighth in the Apertura as Mosquera ranked among the league's top defenders for interceptions (99th percentile), aerial duels won (91st) and clearances (91st). In addition, Mosquera tallied the first goal of his senior career in the 2025 Leagues Cup, scoring a towering header in a 4-1 win over Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium last July.

Sporting will restart the 2026 MLS season with a visit to cross-state rivals St. Louis at Energizer Park on Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. CT before returning to Kansas City for the team's first post-World Cup home match when the team hosts Minnesota United at Sporting Park on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

With the addition of Mosquera, Sporting now has 27 players under contract for the 2026 season. For a full list of the club's roster moves, visit sportingkc.com/transactions.

Goalkeepers (4): Stefan Cleveland, Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (11): Ethan Bartlow, Zorhan Bassong, Or Blorian, Diego Borges, Ian James, Emir Karic, Wyatt Meyer, Jansen Miller, Moises Mosquera, Jayden Reid, Justin Reynolds

Midfielders (6): Kwaku Agyabeng, Jacob Bartlett, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia, Cielo Tschantret

Forwards (6): Stephen Afrifa, Taylor Calheira, Capita Capemba, Calvin Harris, Dejan Joveljic, Shapi SuleymanovTransaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires defender Moises Mosquera in transfer from FC Juarez (Mexico).

VITALS

Moises Mosquera (MOY-ses moss-CARE-uh)

Number: 3

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 5/24/2001 (25 years old)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 lbs.

Hometown: Medellin, Colombia

Birthplace: Medellin, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Instagram: @moisesmosquera_03







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