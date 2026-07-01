Revolution Sign American Forward Wilson Harris

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have signed forward Wilson Harris to a one-year MLS contract through the 2026 MLS season with additional club options for the 2027 Sprint Season and 2027-28 MLS season. Harris, who spent four seasons in Sporting Kansas City professional ranks, is a former U.S. Youth International who spent the last two seasons playing in Israel.

Harris, 26, returns stateside after two years in the Israeli Premier League, playing for Maccabi Netanya last season. In 18 league appearances, Harris tallied five goals and one assist. In 2024-25, Harris recorded five goals in 15 games for Maccabi Petah Tikva in the top flight. Prior to playing abroad, the Los Angeles, Calif. native spent three years with USL Championship side Louisville City FC, scoring 46 goals in 107 matches across all competitions. He departed Louisville as one of the top-five goal scorers in club history.

Harris began his MLS career with Sporting Kansas City, graduating from the club's academy to sign as a Homegrown Player in October 2020. In his debut MLS season in 2021, Harris featured in 10 overall matches, nine in league play, helping Sporting Kansas City to a third-place finish in the Western Conference. From 2018-21, Harris suited up for the club's USL affiliate Sporting Kansas City II, where he tallied 25 goals in 66 matches and was named the 2020 USL Championship Young Player of the Year.

"We're happy to welcome Wilson to New England and look forward to integrating him into the team as we get set to resume the MLS season," said General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Chris Tierney. "Wilson has shown the ability to produce consistently and continues to refine his game each year. We believe he will adapt quickly to our club and add a new dimension to our attack."

On the international stage, Harris previously represented the United States at the Under-16, Under-18, and Under-20 levels. Harris helped the U.S. U-15s to a fifth-place finish at the 2015 Open Nordic Cup in Sweden.

The Revolution, who sit fourth in the Eastern Conference at the league's break for the FIFA World CupTM, will resume MLS play with a two-game homestand starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign American forward Wilson Harris to one-year MLS contract through the 2026 MLS season with additional club options for the 2027 Sprint Season and 2027-28 MLS season.

WILSON HARRIS

Full Name: Wilson Israel Harris

Position: Forward

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Date of Birth: November 28, 1999 (26)

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Maccabi Netanya (ISR)

Acquired: Signed to a one-year MLS contract through the 2026 MLS season, with additional club options for the 2027 Sprint Season and 2027-28 MLS season.

HARRIS AT A GLANCE

Forward owns over 200 career appearances at the club level over nine professional seasons, scoring 81 goals and collecting 10 assists.

Most recently played two years in Israeli Premier League, scoring 10 goals in 33 appearances for both Maccabi Petah Tikva and Maccabi Netanya.

Spent 2021 MLS season as a Homegrown Player with Sporting Kansas City, making 10 appearances.

Developed with Sporting Kansas City II, scoring 25 goals in 66 appearances and earning 2020 USL Championship Young Player of the Year honors.

Played three seasons for Louisville City FC in USL Championship, tallying 46 goals and eight assists over 107 appearances across all competitions.

Former U.S. Youth International has represented the United States at the at the Under-15, Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 levels.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2026

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