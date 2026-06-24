Revolution Academy Midfielder Logan Azar Selected for 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game
Published on June 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
NEW YORK and FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution Academy midfielder Logan Azar, 15, has been selected to the East Roster for the Fifth Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C. on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com.
Born in 2010, Azar is one of the 44 MLS NEXT youth players across the United States and Canada selected. The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
Azar, a Hudson, Mass. native, enjoyed a successful season with the Revolution Academy during the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign, tallying five goals and six assists with the Under-16s. Azar suited up for his professional debut with Revolution II in April, logging 45 minutes in his starting shift against Red Bull New York II. The midfielder has since made two MLS NEXT Pro appearances with New England's developmental side.
Additionally, Azar becomes the seventh Revolution Academy player to feature in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, joining a group that includes Cristiano Oliveira (2025), Josh Macedo (2025), Damario McIntosh (2024), and Esmir Bajraktarević (2022), who is currently competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Bosnia and Herzegovina Men's National Team.
"Logan has exhibited exceptional maturity, consistency, and professionalism throughout the season, and his selection to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game is a testament to the work he puts in every day," said Revolution Director of Youth Development Rob Becerra. "His development within the Academy has been exemplary, and we are proud to see him honored among the league's top young players. We are confident in his continued progression and are excited about the potential he brings to the club."
MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The festivities include team training, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 28, and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on July 29.
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
WHEN: Monday, July 27 | 7:30 pm ET
WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex; 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105
WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com
Free to attend.
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