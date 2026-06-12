2027 Revolution Season Memberships on Sale Today

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution Season Memberships are now on sale for the 2027 Major League Soccer Sprint Season and 2027-28 MLS Season. Fans can now lock in their 24-game plans, guaranteeing their exclusive member benefits for the seven home matches for the 2027 sprint season and the 17 home games in the 2027-28 season, by visiting Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, emailing tix@revolutionsoccer.net, or calling 1-877-GET-REVS.

In 2027, MLS will take a giant leap forward as it makes a shift in its competition calendar, aligning with top soccer leagues around the world. Starting in 2027, the MLS Regular Season will kick off in mid-July and conclude with the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi in May 2028. The 2027-2028 MLS Regular Season will consist of 34 regular season matches, the same number of games as the current MLS schedule. Beginning in 2027-28, the Revolution are guaranteed to host every other MLS team at least once every two seasons.

Prior to the 2027-28 season, MLS will play the 2027 MLS Sprint Season from mid-February through May. The 2027 MLS Sprint Season will consist of 14 regular season matches played against the Revolution's 14 Eastern Conference opponents (7 home and 7 away matches) ahead of the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs. Not only will the Sprint Season crown an MLS Cup champion, it will also qualify MLS clubs for the 2028 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2028 Leagues Cup.

Like other major international leagues, MLS will take a winter break each year. No matches will be played from mid-December through January, similar to the current MLS schedule footprint. The new schedule will be constructed considerate of weather, including minimizing the number of home games played in northern markets such as New England in December and February, and the adjustment of start times.

Revolution Season Memberships, starting at just $31 per match, bring fans closer to the club than ever before at unrivaled value. Memberships in The Fort are available for $27 per match in the club's standing-only supporters' sections. Revolution matches at Gillette Stadium also offer a wide array of premium seating options and hospitality experiences, including pitch-side seats in the Presidents Club and VIP Field Boxes. The Optum Field Lounge, Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall and Cross Insurance Club offer all-inclusive hospitality options complete with complimentary food, beer, and wine.

Season Members can enjoy their exclusive benefits upon enrollment such as complimentary VIP parking, pre-sale opportunities for Gillette Stadium concerts and events, and the club's popular ticket exchange program, which allows Members to freely exchange tickets between any of the 24 matches in the 2027 Sprint and 2027-28 MLS seasons. Revolution Season Members also enjoy multiple opportunities to meet the team at Revs Day on the Pitch and the annual Season Member Welcome Event kicking off each season, in addition to exclusive Revolution Training Center and Gillette Stadium Lighthouse tours.

Every Revolution Season Membership account also receives a complimentary subscription to Apple TV, providing them with live and replay access to every MLS match on any device, with no blackouts, with both English and Spanish commentary. Fans never have to miss a minute of Revolution action, home or away, while also gaining access to Apple TV's award-winning lineup of movies, shows, and live sports.

The Revolution have 20 games remaining in the ongoing 2026 MLS campaign and will resume the team's first season under Head Coach Marko Mitrović with two home matches at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC and Saturday, July 25 vs. Atlanta United FC. The Revolution currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference through 14 games, thanks in large part to their success in Foxborough. New England is tied for the league lead with seven home wins and matched the club's best-ever start on home soil by winning their first six games at Gillette Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 12, 2026

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