Revolution Sign D Will Sands to Multi-Year Extension

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution re-signed defender Will Sands to a long-term contract extension through the 2029-30 MLS season. Sands, who arrived in New England during the 2024 summer transfer window, is in his third Revolution campaign and his fifth in MLS.

Sands, 25, is having a standout season, starting all 14 games to open the 2026 MLS campaign including appearances at both left and right back. The Rye, N.Y. native has contributed one goal and one assist, with three clean sheets. Over his MLS career with New England and Columbus, where he helped the Crew win the 2023 MLS Cup championship, Sands owns 63 appearances, 41 starts, one goal and six assists in regular season play.

"We are thrilled to extend Will Sands and keep him in New England for several more seasons," said Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. "Will has grown tremendously as a player and teammate since joining us two years ago. He is in excellent form right now, and we believe his best years are still ahead."

"I am happy for Will because he is incredibly deserving of this contract extension, and equally happy for our club that we can keep a talented player and exceptional person like Will in New England for years to come," added Head Coach Marko Mitrović. "Coaching Will is a pleasure, and we are looking forward to helping him progress even more on the field in the years ahead."

The Revolution, who sit fourth in the Eastern Conference at the FIFA World Cup break, will resume the MLS regular season with a two-game homestand starting on Wednesday, July 22 vs. Toronto FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution re-sign defender Will Sands to a contract extension through the 2029-30 MLS season on June 9, 2026.

WILL SANDS

Position: Defender

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165

Hometown: Rye, N.Y.

Date of Birth: July 6, 2000 (Rye, N.Y.)

Nationality: United States

Previous Club: Columbus Crew

College: Georgetown University

Acquired: Traded from Columbus on July 31, 2024.







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