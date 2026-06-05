Revolution Homegrown Defender Damario McIntosh Called up to Jamaica Under-20 National Team

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Damario McIntosh has earned his first international call-up, joining the Jamaica Under-20 National Team for its training camp in Lauderhill, Florida. In preparation for this summer's Concacaf Under-20 Championship, the Reggae Boyz will play matches against the Haiti Under-20s on June 6 and United Premier Soccer League side Miami United FC on June 7.

Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica, McIntosh entered the Revolution Academy's residency program in 2023 and became the club's 14th Homegrown Player signing in January 2025. With Revolution II, the 18-year-old right back has suited up for 60 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including 51 starts, recording one goal and three assists. Earlier this month, McIntosh netted his first professional goal, a game winner, in a 3-2 victory over New York City FC II on May 10.

A 2024 MLS NEXT All Star, McIntosh earned his first team debut in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, registering an assist in New England's Round of 32 match against Rhode Island FC on April 14. In the Round of 16, McIntosh logged an 83-minute shift against Orlando City SC on April 29. The Homegrown defender featured on the Revolution's MLS matchday roster for the first time at Charlotte FC on May 23.







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