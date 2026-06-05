Revolution Homegrown Defender Damario McIntosh Called up to Jamaica Under-20 National Team
Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Damario McIntosh has earned his first international call-up, joining the Jamaica Under-20 National Team for its training camp in Lauderhill, Florida. In preparation for this summer's Concacaf Under-20 Championship, the Reggae Boyz will play matches against the Haiti Under-20s on June 6 and United Premier Soccer League side Miami United FC on June 7.
Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica, McIntosh entered the Revolution Academy's residency program in 2023 and became the club's 14th Homegrown Player signing in January 2025. With Revolution II, the 18-year-old right back has suited up for 60 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including 51 starts, recording one goal and three assists. Earlier this month, McIntosh netted his first professional goal, a game winner, in a 3-2 victory over New York City FC II on May 10.
A 2024 MLS NEXT All Star, McIntosh earned his first team debut in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, registering an assist in New England's Round of 32 match against Rhode Island FC on April 14. In the Round of 16, McIntosh logged an 83-minute shift against Orlando City SC on April 29. The Homegrown defender featured on the Revolution's MLS matchday roster for the first time at Charlotte FC on May 23.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026
- Larry Sunderland to Depart FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- "It's Top Class" - Scotland Manager Steve Clarke on Florida Blue Training Center as They Prepare for FIFA World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Recalls Defender Mikah Thomas from Loan with Indy Eleven - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Goalkeeper Jordan Farr to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati Announce Full Summer Schedule, Add Closed-Door Friendly against CD Olimpia - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Homegrown Defender Damario McIntosh Called up to Jamaica Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Recall Homegrown Goalkeeper Logan Erb from Loan to Corpus Christi FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Defender and USMNT Captain Tim Ream Selected to First XI of the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime Roster - Charlotte FC
- Forward Hugo Cuypers and Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Loans Defender Josh Yaro to USL League One Side Athletic Club Boise - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Defender Anthony Markanich Voted into 2026 MLS All-Star Roster - Minnesota United FC
- RSL Teenager Zavier Gozo First-Ever Utah Native Selected to MLS All-Star Game First XI - Real Salt Lake
- Sebastian Berhalter Voted to MLS All-Star First XI - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- MLS Announces First XI Players Named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime Roster - MLS
- Charlotte FC Defender and USMNT Captain Tim Ream Selected to First XI of the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Leads MLS with Three 2026 All-Stars - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Homegrown Defender Damario McIntosh Called up to Jamaica Under-20 National Team
- Revolution D Peyton Miller and M Brooklyn Raines Called up to United States Under-21 National Team
- Revolution Academy U-18s and U-15s Cap 2025-26 Season at MLS NEXT Cup
- J.D. Gunn Called up to Panama National Team for International Friendlies
- Revolution Homegrown M Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team