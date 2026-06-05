FC Cincinnati Announce Full Summer Schedule, Add Closed-Door Friendly against CD Olimpia
Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have announced the full schedule for the club's buildup to MLS play following the ongoing pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
FC Cincinnati will begin training on Monday, June 22, before the 2026 MLS Regular Season resumes one month later. As previously announced, FC Cincinnati will host English football club Burnley FC on Friday, July 10 at TQL Stadium (General Public Ticket On Sale - 10 a.m. ET, Monday, June 8).
The Orange and Blue will additionally host Honduran club CD Olimpia in a closed-door friendly at Mercy Health Training Center in Milford on Wednesday, July 15.
The club's four weeks of training leads up to the resumption of the 2026 season on Wednesday, July 22 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
2026 FC Cincinnati Summer Schedule
Monday, June 22: Training Resumes - Mercy Health Training Center
Friday, July 10: Friendly vs Burnley FC (ENG) - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium
Wednesday, July 15: Closed-Door Friendly vs CD Olimpia (HON) - Mercy Health Training Center
Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.
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