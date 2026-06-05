FC Cincinnati Announce Full Summer Schedule, Add Closed-Door Friendly against CD Olimpia

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have announced the full schedule for the club's buildup to MLS play following the ongoing pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FC Cincinnati will begin training on Monday, June 22, before the 2026 MLS Regular Season resumes one month later. As previously announced, FC Cincinnati will host English football club Burnley FC on Friday, July 10 at TQL Stadium (General Public Ticket On Sale - 10 a.m. ET, Monday, June 8).

The Orange and Blue will additionally host Honduran club CD Olimpia in a closed-door friendly at Mercy Health Training Center in Milford on Wednesday, July 15.

The club's four weeks of training leads up to the resumption of the 2026 season on Wednesday, July 22 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

2026 FC Cincinnati Summer Schedule

Monday, June 22: Training Resumes - Mercy Health Training Center

Friday, July 10: Friendly vs Burnley FC (ENG) - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium

Wednesday, July 15: Closed-Door Friendly vs CD Olimpia (HON) - Mercy Health Training Center

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