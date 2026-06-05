Timbers Name Jack Cassidy Interim Head Coach

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have named Timbers2 head coach Jack Cassidy interim head coach, the club announced today. Cassidy will step away from Timbers2 to lead the first team during the ongoing search for a permanent head coach.

Additionally, the club has released assistant coaches Dave Van Den Bergh and Alex Dodgshon, as well as director of scouting Nacho Leblic and Timbers2 goalkeeping coach Steve Reese.

Timbers2 assistant coach Andrés Flores will lead the second team in Cassidy's absence.

"Jack has impressed in his first year with Timbers2 and see this is the right temporary staffing structure until we complete the coaching search, a process that has been productive in the last two weeks." said General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "I would also like to thank Dave, Alex, Nacho and Steve for their hard work and service to the club and wish them the best in their next endeavors."

Cassidy, 35, arrived in Portland ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season and has led Timbers2 to a 6-2-4 record (23 points) in his first 12 matches in charge, good for fourth in the Western Conference. Notably, after leading Portland to their best start in five MLSNP seasons, Cassidy and T2 are currently in playoff position nearly halfway through the season and have only lost once in their last nine matches (6-1-2).

In 12 games, Timbers2 have recorded six shutouts while securing a 3-1-4 record at home and a 3-1-0 record on the road. Under Cassidy's tutelage, a total of 12 Portland Timbers Academy products have seen MLSNP action in 2026 with two of them making their professional debuts in the process (Henry Mueller and Cole Cruthers). Of note, three players currently lead the club in goals scored this season with three a piece, including Timbers Academy product Noah Santos, 2026 MLS SuperDraft selection Colin Griffith and off-season signing Daniel Cervantes. Two Timbers Academy products, Eric Izoita and Sawyer Jura, lead the club in assists with two each.

Cassidy holds a UEFA A License and is currently completing his UEFA Pro License. Prior to his time in Oregon, he served as the First Team Assistant Coach & Head of Individual Development at Aalborg BK of the Danish 1st Division (2024-25). He has also been the U-21 Coach & Pathways Manager at Cambridge United FC (2023-24) in the UK, the Head Academy & Transition Coach for Emirati side Al-Jazira Club (2021-23), and the Head coach of Swedish club KSF Prespa Birlik in 2021, his first professional head coaching position.

Cassidy earned his first coaching experience in 2011, taking the reins of Histon FC's academy, a United County League side in the ninth tier of English football. Working his way up the British football tiers, Cassidy was named an assistant coach with St. Ives Town FC (2014-18), St. Neots Town FC (2018) and Bedford Town FC (2019) before becoming the Lead Academy Coach for Championship side Luton Town FC (2019-21).







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

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