Thrilling Comeback for Peru against Haiti in Historic Sold out First International Friendly at Nu Stadium
Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF's Nu Stadium enjoyed a historic evening tonight, with Peru securing a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory against Haiti in front of an electric sold out crowd in what marked the first-ever international friendly at the Club's state-of-the-art venue in the heart of Miami.
The meeting was part of a series of special events across the Club's world-class facilities around FIFA World Cup festivities. Haiti played a second friendly match at an Inter Miami venue leading into the World Cup this week as they closed out their preparations ahead of the Caribbean nation's first appearance at the global competition in 52 years. Perú, meanwhile, played at an Inter Miami CF venue for the first time, giving fans from the South American country in South Florida the chance to watch their national team up close in action as they begin to focus on building ahead of the next World Cup qualifying cycle.
Match Action
Haiti broke the deadlock to pull ahead in the 16th minute, with Louicius Deedson finding Wilson Isidor inside the box with a precise line splitting pass before the forward found the back of the net with a first-time right-footed finish.
Renzo Garcés levelled the scoring for Peru late in the second half in the 81', capitalizing on a rebound from Haiti's goalkeeper after saving an initial attempt on a corner kick to strike from close range.
Jairo Vélez secured the comeback for La Bicolor in the 84th with a right-footed rocket from the right end of the box after a short clearance from the opposition's backline on a corner kick delivery.
The 2-1 scoreline would remain unchanged through the final whistle for Peru to claim the win.
Next Up
Next, Haiti will kick off their participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with their Group C matchup against Scotland next Saturday, June 13. Peru, meanwhile, will now face Spain in an international friendly on Monday, June 9.
Mauricio Venegas
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