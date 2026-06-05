Tickets Sold out for Nu Stadium's First-Ever International Match Haiti vs. Peru, No Tickets Available on Site

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Nu Stadium's first-ever international match is set to be a historic one!

Tickets for the match between Haiti and Peru happening at Nu Stadium in Miami are sold out! No tickets will be sold on site. Limited suites are still available online HERE.

Kickoff for the match at Nu Stadium in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with fan gates opening at 6 p.m. ET and parking lots at 5 p.m. ET.

Parking Information

Parking must be purchased in advance. No parking will be sold on site. Fan parking lots will open at 5 p.m. ET.

Public Transportation

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation to Nu Stadium. PLEASE NOTE: The Inter Miami CF matches public transportation voucher incentive will not be available for this event. Make sure to check the websites of the respective public transportation services before planning your visits, as schedules and routes might have changed.

Coaches and Players Excited About Match at Nu Stadium in Miami

"Everything is very nice. Nu Stadium has a very good pitch," said Peru technical director Mano Menezes. "What we saw from Haiti against New Zealand was a well-played game. It will be a game that will be good for the fans to watch."

About The Match

Haiti will look to pick up another win in front of its passionate fans ahead of its FIFA World Cup 2026™ participation after their victory over New Zealand in Fort Lauderdale at an electric Inter Miami CF Stadium on Tuesday. Perú, meanwhile, plays at an Inter Miami CF venue for the first time, giving fans from the South American country the chance to watch their national team up close in action as they begin to focus on building ahead of the next World Cup qualifying cycle.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2026

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