LA Galaxy Honored with Kevin Payne Community Impact Award by U.S. Soccer Foundation

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Soccer Foundation recognized leaders in social impact at the Congressional Soccer Match on June 3, presenting its four annual awards to organizations and individuals using soccer to create meaningful change. This year's honorees include the LA Galaxy, Stand Together, Newark Public Schools, Think Together, Alex Morgan, and Tyler Adams.

"The U.S. Soccer Foundation was founded more than three decades ago on a simple but powerful belief: that soccer can change lives," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "That belief continues to guide our work, and this year's honorees exemplify it through their commitment to expanding access and uplifting young people in under-resourced communities. We're proud to recognize their leadership and the lasting impact they're making."

The LA Galaxy was awarded the Kevin Payne Community Impact Award, presented to a professional team with a track record that exemplifies what it means to leverage soccer to engage youth and strengthen under-resourced communities.

Since 2015, the LA Galaxy have partnered with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to create more safe places to play across the greater LA region, installing eight mini-pitches, including one recently in Pasadena after the devastation caused by the recent wildfires.

"We're honored to be recognized by the U.S. Soccer Foundation with the Kevin Payne Community Impact Award," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "At the Galaxy, we believe in the power of soccer to bring communities together and create real opportunity for young people. Through our continued partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, we're proud to help expand access to safe places to play and support youth across Los Angeles as they build confidence, develop life skills, and pursue their full potential."

The 2026 awardees were honored during the 12th Congressional Soccer Match at Audi Field. For more information on the honorees, read the U.S. Soccer Foundation release here.

For more than 30 years, the U.S. Soccer Foundation has been the leading force focused on advancing soccer as a vehicle for social impact. In three decades, the Foundation has worked collaboratively with 1,000 national and local partners to positively impact youth in under-resourced communities - delivering proven programs that foster improved health and well-being at a time when kids need it most. Last year, the U.S. Soccer Foundation engaged 1.2 million youth in its programs proven to improve the health and well-being of participants. The Foundation has installed more than 900 mini-pitches nationwide, on track to create 1,000 by the end of 2026.







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