San Jose Earthquakes Announce El Camino Health as Presenting Partner of Soccer Celebration; Togethering™ Zone to Open June 15

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - With almost one week away until the largest sporting event on the planet comes to the Bay Area, the San Jose Earthquakes announced today that starting June 15, El Camino Health will be the official Presenting Partner for Soccer Celebration during the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

Soccer Celebration presented by El Camino Health will take place at San Pedro Square Market in Downtown San Jose and will be the setting for the largest viewing party series in the Bay Area, with fans enjoying free admission for every single game of the tournament. The extravaganza will feature multiple viewing screens-the largest of them being nearly 500 square feet-along with dynamic soccer activities, a vibrant fan atmosphere with pre-match festivities and opportunities to honor the sport during a momentous summer of soccer.

Among the activations will be the Togethering™ Zone, which will go up on June 15 jointly hosted by the Earthquakes and El Camino Health, Official Healthcare Partner and Jersey Partner of the Quakes. The Togethering™ Zone will serve as a gathering space to experience all the World Cup action featuring a community mural, fan prizes, daily health-forward giveaways, as well as autographed Quakes memorabilia along with VIP ticket packages and experiences at future games, and even Quakes player appearances.

All the way through the final match on July 19, the Earthquakes will transform the iconic open-air San Pedro Square Market and surrounding streets into a month-long soccer festival. Fans are invited to attend Soccer Celebration and these free, live viewing parties by clicking the RSVP link HERE.

By combining the Earthquakes' deep soccer roots, the City of San José's vibrant downtown culture and El Camino Health's long-standing, regionwide commitment to health and wellness, this collaboration is slated to capture the passion for soccer among die-hard supporters, casual fans and families alike as the world comes together through the global game.

Key Highlights of Soccer Celebration presented by El Camino Health at San Pedro Market Square in Downtown San Jose:

Free Admission to Watch Every Game: Every single match of the tournament will be broadcast live across multiple large screens throughout San Pedro Square Market and the surrounding streets-the largest of them being nearly 500 square feet. Admission is completely free with RSVP.

Quakes & SJ26 Activations: The Earthquakes and SJ26 will host interactive fan zones, exclusive merchandise giveaways, appearances by Quakes mascot Q, meet-and-greets with soccer legends and an exclusive merchandise line of items only available at Soccer Celebration.

Togethering™ Zone: Starting June 15, El Camino Health and the Earthquakes will jointly host a gathering space for fans that includes a community mural, fan prizes, daily health-forward giveaways, as well as autographed Quakes memorabilia along with VIP ticket packages and experiences at future games, and even Earthquakes player appearances. Matches will also feature dedicated youth zones, face painting, soccer activations and interactive games.

Quakes VIP Zone: Quakes Season Ticket Holders will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive access to special benefits in their own designated VIP Zone.

A Taste of the Tournament: Fans can taste the world while they watch. San Pedro Square Market's diverse culinary vendors will offer specialized, World Cup-themed menu items and drink specials representing the participating nations.

Entertainment Zone: Fans will be allowed to buy and consume "to-go" alcoholic beverages in designated areas outdoors. For the complete match broadcast schedule and up-to-date details on Soccer Celebration and viewing parties, please visit sjearthquakes.com/soccercelebration.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2026

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