Houston Dynamo FC Unveils Programming Slate for Soccer Celebration Presented by Kroger

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC and Kroger today shared additional details regarding the programming and matchday activity lineup for the Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger. Designed as an accessible, can't-miss destination that complements the massive festival scale of the nearby FIFA Fan Festival, this tournament-long activation inside Shell Energy Stadium transforms East Downtown into a unique, localized tournament headquarters.

Throughout the tournament, fans can gather inside Shell Energy Stadium to enjoy dozens of match viewings of the tournament broadcast live across the stadium bowl videoboards and premium club spaces. The stadium will be open June 11-18, 20-21, 23-24, 26-27 for group stage live viewing and will reopen in July for knockout round matches. Dates and times are subject to change.

The covered concourse will be open to the public, with food and beverage options available for purchase. Club level access will be available to private rentals or individuals with a ticket purchase based on availability. For those looking to elevate their tournament experience, luxury suite rentals at Shell Energy Stadium are available for $500 each.

While daily match viewings, comfortable stadium amenities, and concourse activities offer wide-ranging free access, Shell Energy Stadium will also host several ticketed events to round out the summer calendar:

Dynamo International Friendlies: Houston Dynamo FC will take the pitch for two international friendlies, first facing Honduran powerhouse Club Olimpia Deportivo on Saturday, July 11, followed by Colombian giants América de Cali on Wednesday, July 15.

Copa de Creadores (July 17): Led by social media personality Carlos Espina, this creator-driven soccer match will bring together some of the most influential voices in social media for an unforgettable, high-energy clash.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana Live in Concert (July 18): Turning the stadium into a full-scale musical festival featuring Los Tucanes de Tijuana to celebrate the final weekend of the tournament.

Shell Energy Stadium will host curated experiences for Mexican National Team Live Viewings (including June 11, 18, 24, and additional Mexico matches should they advance), hosted in official partnership with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF), the annual MexTour, and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The June 11 match will feature an exciting appearance by Mexican legend Francisco "Maza" Rodríguez, and a photo opportunity with the Gold Cup trophy. Shell Energy Stadium's Regions Bank Club, stadium bowl and concourse will play host to these exciting matchdays.

"Kroger Texas is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Dynamo Soccer Celebration, opening Dynamo Stadium for watch parties, friendly matches, and a live concert by Los Tucanes de Tijuana. We're honored to help bring fans, families, and neighbors together in celebrating the energy of our city," said Deanna David, Customer Communications and Marketing Manager for Kroger Texas Division.

The stadium experience features a robust lineup, starting with World Cup matches broadcast across televisions throughout the building, including the giant screen atop the stadium bowl. Fans can visit the Matchday Terrace to view the pitch on massive screens, play yard games, participate in free partner activations, socialize with refreshments, and potentially meet a Dynamo or Dash player for an autograph. Outside on the northwest side of the stadium, the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden provides a shaded outdoor space to sit and sip your favorite beers. Attendees can also experience the player's perspective with a tour of the newly reimagined Dash and Dynamo locker room.

Interactive entertainment includes Saturdays at Diesel's Kids Zone, which offers fun for all ages with a Bubble Zone, a Kids Art Station, an inflatable test of skill against Diesel the Fox, and more. Gamers will enjoy the EA Sports FC™ Gaming Corner and Skills Challenges, which lets you hit the joysticks against your fellow fan, while the 360 Photobooth and Content Creator Station provides high-tech media hubs to capture and share memories. Lastly, fans can get complimentary Club & Country Face Painting personalized to their nation's flag and purchase a limited-edition Club & Country scarf featuring the Dynamo badge alongside one of 12 nations.

Also joining the Soccer Celebration lineup, L.O.U.D.FEST will bring its signature live music experience to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 10. Festival performers will take the stage live at the Match Day Terrace, delivering an unforgettable showcase of Houston's next generation of musical talent. Guests will enjoy free admission, with seating available in the stadium bowl. Advance tickets are required and available at no cost while supplies last.

Adding a distinct layer of curated lifestyle, culture, and community programming to the summer tournament landscape is the newly unveiled Dash House, introduced by the Houston Dash. Located at 2500 Texas Avenue, this dedicated space launches with a kickoff celebration in partnership with Brass Tacks on Thursday, June 11 at 5:00 PM CT.

Operating primarily from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM CT throughout June and July (with hours adjusting for special evening events), Dash House offers entirely free admission. Key Houston Dash programming highlights include:

Player Meet-and-Greets & Giveaways: Meet Houston Dash stars, enjoy live DJs, and grab exclusive merchandise giveaways courtesy of Soccer Post.

Gaming Lounge: Step into the EA Gaming Lounge featuring EA SPORTS FC™ 26.

Community Impact (June 27): Join midfielder Kiki Van Zanten for a special "Kind Words, Bright Futures" youth event in collaboration with Communities in School - Houston.

Dash Away Matches (July 12 & July 18): Cheer on the Dash during watch parties for the Dash matches against Denver Summit FC and Racing Louisville FC.

Dash Merchandise: Visit the Soccer Post pop-up shop to purchase the latest Houston Dash merchandise, including jerseys and team apparel.

The Dash programming inside Shell Energy Stadium includes an open practice on July 7 and Perreo & Pilates on the Pitch on July 9.

For families looking to celebrate in their neighborhood, Dynamo & Dash Charities and Kroger are simultaneously running a five-week free soccer program in the community. Moving across five regional parks-including Eastwood Park, Freed Park, Wussow Park, Kirkwood South Park, and The Opportunity Center-the Soccer Celebration Community Tour presented by Kroger and supported by SWE Homes brings structured youth technical drills and cascarita (pick-up) matches directly to Houston's diverse neighborhoods, ensuring the club's charitable arm connects the entire city to the global game.

Fans can access tickets to both the free and premium ticketed programming of the Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, and receive the latest scheduling updates, by texting SOCCER to 275748.

*Programming schedule subject to change







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