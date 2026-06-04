Media Advisory - Timbers Captain Diego Chara to Lead 2026 CareOregon Grand Floral Starlight Parade as Grand Marshal on June 6

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







Portland Timbers captain and Grand Marshal Diego Chara will lead the inaugural 2026 CareOregon Grand Floral Starlight Parade on Saturday, June 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. The parade will take place in downtown Portland with Chara spearheading the festivities.

A member of the Portland community since 2011, the 2015 MLS Cup champion adds Grand Marshal of the Grand Floral Starlight Parade to his Rose City accolades. A native of Cali, Colombia, Chara is Portland's all-time leader in games played (436), games started (404) and minutes played (36k+). Notably, the 40-year-old holds the league record for most regular-season appearances for one club all time and is the only player in history to play 16 MLS seasons with one team.

The CareOregon Grand Floral Starlight Parade represents an exciting evolution for the Rose Festival, combining two beloved traditions into one dynamic, evening parade through downtown Portland. The reimagined parade will feature both floral and illuminated floats, marching bands, performers, and community groups in a vibrant celebration of creativity and connection. As Grand Marshal, Chara will participate in parade activities and help lead one of Portland's most recognized annual events.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2026

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