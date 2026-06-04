Orlando City Academy U14s Win Second Straight MLS NEXT Cup Championship

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC's U14 Academy team captured its second consecutive MLS NEXT Cup Championship, completing a dominant run at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Led by head coach Chris Osment, with Vinicius Durante guiding the group prior to his elevation to the U18 squad in April, the U14s went 5-0 in the tournament and outscored opponents 12-2, conceding just two goals while recording three shutouts. The Young Lions defeated the Michigan Jaguars (3-1), FC Dallas (2-0), San Jose Earthquakes (1-0) and FC Cincinnati (3-0) on their run to the final, where they capped it off with a 3-1 win over Inter Miami CF to secure the national title and become the first MLS academy to win back-to-back championships after claiming the inaugural U14 MLS NEXT Cup in 2025.

Following the U14 team's championship run at this year's MLS NEXT Cup, Orlando City became the only MLS academy to win a national championship in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The club also saw continued success across the academy this season, as it was the only MLS academy to have all five 11v11 age groups - U13, U14, U15, U16 and U18 - qualify for the MLS NEXT Playoffs, highlighting the strength and depth of the club's player development pathway.







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