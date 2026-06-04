D.C. United to Host United in Play Soccer Celebrations at Franklin Park and Tingey Plaza

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United will host two official watch parties this summer to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches at Franklin Park on June 12-14 and Tingey Plaza on June 19-21.

The events will include youth soccer activities, local food vendors, music, and live viewings of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches. D.C. United and DowntownDC Business Improvement District executives will be present and available to the media to answer questions.

For media wishing to attend and/or be a part of the United in Play Soccer Celebration, please RSVP HERE by Wednesday, June 10 at 5 p.m. ET to be guaranteed access.

WHO

D.C. United Executive, Samantha Ward

BID Executive, Gerren Price

WHAT

D.C. United and DowntownDC Business Improvement District Executives Address to the Media at Soccer Celebrations Watch Party Events

WHEN

Franklin Park

Friday, June 12 from 6-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 from 3-8 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 from 12-9 p.m.

Tingey Plaza

Friday, June 19 from 12-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 from 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 from 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE

June 12-14: Franklin Park (1332 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005)

June 19-21: Tingey Plaza (101 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003)







Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2026

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