D.C. United to Host United in Play Soccer Celebrations at Franklin Park and Tingey Plaza
Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United will host two official watch parties this summer to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches at Franklin Park on June 12-14 and Tingey Plaza on June 19-21.
The events will include youth soccer activities, local food vendors, music, and live viewings of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches. D.C. United and DowntownDC Business Improvement District executives will be present and available to the media to answer questions.
For media wishing to attend and/or be a part of the United in Play Soccer Celebration, please RSVP HERE by Wednesday, June 10 at 5 p.m. ET to be guaranteed access.
WHO
D.C. United Executive, Samantha Ward
BID Executive, Gerren Price
WHAT
D.C. United and DowntownDC Business Improvement District Executives Address to the Media at Soccer Celebrations Watch Party Events
WHEN
Franklin Park
Friday, June 12 from 6-11 p.m.
Saturday, June 13 from 3-8 p.m.
Sunday, June 14 from 12-9 p.m.
Tingey Plaza
Friday, June 19 from 12-11 p.m.
Saturday, June 20 from 12-10 p.m.
Sunday, June 21 from 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE
June 12-14: Franklin Park (1332 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005)
June 19-21: Tingey Plaza (101 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003)
Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Announce El Camino Health as Presenting Partner of Soccer Celebration; Togethering™ Zone to Open June 15 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Unveils Programming Slate for Soccer Celebration Presented by Kroger - Houston Dynamo FC
- For the Love of the Game: Aron John - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United to Host United in Play Soccer Celebrations at Franklin Park and Tingey Plaza - D.C. United
- D.C. United Agrees to Terms with Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC for the Permanent Transfer of Goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong - D.C. United
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