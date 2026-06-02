D.C. United Cancel Ethiopian Soccer Legacy Match

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced today that their friendly match against the Ethiopian National Team has been canceled due to complications with securing visas and the heightened measures surrounding the recent global Ebola outbreak.

The match was scheduled for July 11 at Audi Field and was slated to be the third annual Ethiopia Soccer Legacy Match. D.C. United and the Ethiopian Federation place the highest priority on the health, safety, and well-being of the fans, players, staff, and local community. The well-being of everyone involved remains our highest priority and will remain at the forefront of our efforts.

Fans who have purchased tickets directly from the club or on Ticketmaster will receive a full refund to the original payment method used at the time of purchase. Refunds will be processed automatically, and most fans should see the credit within 3-7 business days.

D.C. United's next home match is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 against Eastern Conference rivals Toronto FC.







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