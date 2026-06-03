Colorado Rapids Forward Georgi Minoungou Called up to Burkina Faso National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids forward Georgi Minoungou has been called up to the Burkina Faso Men's National Team, securing his spot on the squad for the third consecutive international window. He will be with the group from May 28 to June 10 for a pair of upcoming international friendlies.

The winger will join his nation in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, for the group's initial training camp as they prepare for their match against Russia on June 5 and Belarus on June 9.

Minoungou, 23, has been a regular with Burkina Faso as of late, featuring for the group consistently since receiving his first call up to the senior national team in September of 2025. Minougou has made nine appearances for his nation, four of which came in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations this past December.

Since being acquired by the Rapids via trade with the Seattle Sounders on March 27, Minoungou has made 12 appearances for the club across all competitions. His first goal for Colorado came on April 26 in U.S. Open Cup play against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The winger has also notched two assists as a member of the Rapids.







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