Colorado Rapids Forward Georgi Minoungou Called up to Burkina Faso National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies
Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids forward Georgi Minoungou has been called up to the Burkina Faso Men's National Team, securing his spot on the squad for the third consecutive international window. He will be with the group from May 28 to June 10 for a pair of upcoming international friendlies.
The winger will join his nation in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, for the group's initial training camp as they prepare for their match against Russia on June 5 and Belarus on June 9.
Minoungou, 23, has been a regular with Burkina Faso as of late, featuring for the group consistently since receiving his first call up to the senior national team in September of 2025. Minougou has made nine appearances for his nation, four of which came in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations this past December.
Since being acquired by the Rapids via trade with the Seattle Sounders on March 27, Minoungou has made 12 appearances for the club across all competitions. His first goal for Colorado came on April 26 in U.S. Open Cup play against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The winger has also notched two assists as a member of the Rapids.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026
- Colorado Rapids Forward Georgi Minoungou Called up to Burkina Faso National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Cancel Ethiopian Soccer Legacy Match - D.C. United
- Three Orlando City SC Players Named to FIFA World Cup 2026™ Rosters - Orlando City SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Invites Fans to Free Soccer Celebrations at Energizer Park on June 12, 19 & 25 - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC to Launch "City Corner" at NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ as Part of Summer Programming Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026? - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Sees Five Players Receive International Call-Ups - Minnesota United FC
- Ten Real Salt Lake Pipeline Players Called-Up to Represent Respective Countries in June FIFA International Window - Real Salt Lake
- Major League Soccer Sets Record with 44 Players Named to FIFA World Cup 2026™ Squads - MLS
- Etihad Player of the Month: Wolf Wins Award for May - New York City FC
- Red Bull New York Signs Midfielder Ronald Donkor to New MLS Contract - Red Bull New York
- Leagues Cup Launches New Gaming Hub with $1 Million Bracket Challenge Presented by Coors Light - MLS
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Forward Georgi Minoungou Called up to Burkina Faso National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies
- Adam Beaudry and Bryce Jamison Selected to United States U-20 Men's National Team
- Colorado Rapids Defender Lucas Herrington Named to Australia's 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad
- Colorado Rapids to Host St. Louis CITY SC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals
- Colorado Rapids Forward Dante Sealy Called up to Trinidad & Tobago Men's National Team