Etihad Player of the Month: Wolf Wins Award for May
Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC is pleased to announce that Hannes Wolf has been named the Etihad Player of the Month for May.
The Austrian forward enjoyed an impressive month and continued to show why he remains such an important figure at the Club.
Arguably his most impressive display came in New York City FC's 3-0 victory against Columbus Crew, where Wolf scored a hat-trick.
Combining sharp movement with clinical finishing, it was a standout showing from the Austrian forward.
The 27-year-old carried that momentum into the following match against Charlotte FC, registering an assist for Nicolás Fernández Mercau during another important victory.
Those contributions, along with his performance in the Hudson River Derby, helped New York City FC collect an important six points in May-once again underscoring Wolf's importance to the team.
The Club would like to congratulate Hannes on being named Etihad Player of the Month for May.
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