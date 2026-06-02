Minnesota United Sees Five Players Receive International Call-Ups

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today announced that five players have been called up to represent their respective countries during the current FIFA international window. The group includes midfielder James Rodríguez (Colombia), defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand), midfielder Carlos Harvey (Panama) - all three notably competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. Additionally, midfielder Nectarios Triantis (Greece) and MNUFC2 defender Philip Tarnue (Liberia) were both called up for pairs of international friendlies.

Midfielder James Rodríguez has been called up to represent Colombia on the world stage for the third FIFA World Cup appearance of his career, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2018 tournaments. In 2014, Rodríguez scored his iconic Puskás Award-winning goal against Uruguay to help Colombia advance to the quarterfinals. The Colombian captain has made over 120 senior international appearances for his country, tallying 31 goals and 41 assists while logging more than 9,000 minutes for Colombia. Rodríguez has long been a standout player for the national team, notably helping lead Colombia to the quarterfinals during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Colombia was drawn into Group K for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM and is set to face Portugal, DR Congo and Uzbekistan during the group stage of the tournament.

Defender Michael Boxall will join the New Zealand National Team as the All Whites prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. New Zealand officially secured qualification for the tournament early last year after Boxall scored the qualifying header that sent the Kiwis to their third FIFA World Cup appearance in the country's history, marking Boxall's first-career FIFA World Cup appearance. New Zealand was drawn into Group G for the 2026 tournament and is set to face Belgium, Egypt and Iran during the group stage. The veteran center back has earned more than 60 senior international caps and continues to serve as a key leader along New Zealand's backline heading into the global tournament.

Midfielder Carlos Harvey has once again been called up to represent the Panama National Team, Los Canaleros, this time on the biggest stage possible: the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. Harvey has earned more than 20 senior international appearances for Panama while scoring three goals for his country. He notably scored a stunning strike from distance on May 31 against Brazil. Panama was drawn into Group L for the 2026 tournament and is set to face England, Croatia and Ghana during the group stage. The midfielder remains an important presence in Panama's midfield heading into this summer's World Cup competition as he continues to bring experience and versatility to the national team setup.

Midfielder Nectarios Triantis has received another senior call-up to the Greece National Team after completing a FIFA one-time switch to represent Greece internationally in August 2025. Triantis previously represented Australia at the U20 and U23 levels before committing to Greece at the senior level. Triantis has now made three appearances for Greece, playing 144 minutes - including a single match for World Cup qualifiers against Belarus. Greece will play a pair of international friendlies during the upcoming FIFA international window, traveling to face Sweden on June 4 at Strawberry Arena in Solna, Sweden, before hosting Italy on June 7 at Pancretan Stadium in Heraklion, Greece.

MNUFC2 defender Philip Tarnue has received a call-up to represent the Liberia National Team during the international window. Tarnue made his senior national team debut on March 19, 2024, at just 18 years old. Since then, he has made eight appearances for Liberia, including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, and has logged over 500 international minutes. Tarnue continues to gain valuable senior international experience after becoming a regular contributor for Liberia at the international level, including these next two friendlies against Sierra Leone on June 6 and 9. The Liberian Lone Star play MNUFC in an international friendly at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on July 26. Tickets are available for purchase now at MNUFC.com/tickets.

MNUFC's International Games Schedule:

Date Game Time (CT) Location Broadcast

Sun. May 31 Brazil vs. Panama* 6-2 Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -

Mon. June 1 Colombia vs. Costa Rica* 3-1 Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín, Bogota, Colombia -

Tue. June 2 Haiti @ New Zealand* 6:30 p.m. Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Wed. June 3 Panama vs. Dominican Republic* 2:00 p.m. Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez, Panama City, Panama -

Thur. June 4 Sweden @ Greece* 12:00 p.m. Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden -

Sat. June 6 Liberia @ Sierra Leone* 11:00 a.m. Southern Arena, Bo, Sierra Leone -

Sat. June 6 England @ New Zealand* 3:00 p.m. Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, USA -

Sat. June 6 Panama @ Bosnia and Herzegovina* 7:45 p.m. Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, USA -

Sun. June 7 Greece vs. Italy* 2:00 p.m. Pankritio Stadium, Crete, Greece -

Sun. June 7 Colombia vs. Jordan* 6:00 p.m. Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA -

Tue. June 9 Liberia vs. Sierra Leone* 11:00 a.m. SKD Complex, Monrovia, Liberia -

Mon. June 15 Iran @ New Zealand^ 8:00 p.m. Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, USA FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

Wed. June 17 Ghana @ Panama^ 6:00 p.m. Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

Wed. June 17 Uzbekistan @ Colombia^ 9:00 p.m. Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

Sun. June 21 New Zealand vs. Egypt^ 8:00 p.m. BC Place, Vancouver, Canada FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

Tue. June 23 Panama vs. Croatia^ 6:00 p.m. Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

Tue. June 23 Colombia vs. DR Congo^ 9:00 p.m. Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico FS1, Telemundo, Peacock

Fri. June 26 New Zealand vs. Belgium^ 10:00 p.m. BC Place, Vancouver, Canada FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

Sat. June 27 Panama vs. England^ 4:00 p.m. New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

Sat. June 27 Colombia vs. Portugal^ 6:30 p.m. Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

* International friendlies matches

^ FIFA World Cup 2026TM matches







Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026

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